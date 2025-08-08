From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 08, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
1.Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone spoke openly about her struggle with depression in 2015. Despite being at the top of her career, she faced deep sadness and emotional damage. Her honesty gave courage to many people facing similar challenges.
2.Karan Johar
Karan Johar revealed in his book how fame couldn’t protect him from anxiety and loneliness. He shared how therapy helped him overcome panic attacks and fear.
3.Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan experienced depression after the painful loss of his parents. With the help of loved ones and professionals, he recovered. His story shows how grief can hurt deeply.
4.Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma has openly discussed dealing with anxiety. She shared how performance pressure and public expectations impacted her mental well-being.
5.Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2018. He not only talked about his illness but also shared how it affected his mental health. His courage has inspired many.