From Rs 3.3 lakh handbag to Rs 15 crore flat, take a look at the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani

Check out Kiara Advani's most expensive things that are worth lakhs and crores.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is in constant discussion after her dreamy wedding. Today, Kiara is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who are rising fast. Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the film 'Fugly', has been a part of many brilliant films like Shershaah till now.
The actress has been a part of many other films in these 9 years, which have proved to be superhits as well. Apart from acting, Kiara is also known for her style and fashion statement. Be it the airport look or even the promotion event, Kiara has been seen impressing everyone with her look. Many times he has been spotted carrying very expensive things. So, today let us tell you that Kiara Advani, who has made a special place in the hearts of people in a very short time, not only has expensive handbags and clothes, but also many such things, which are worth lakhs and crores.
1. Kiara Advani's expensive handbags
Kiara Advani has a great collection of expensive and designer bags. The actress owns many top brands, including luxury bags like Christian Dior, Chanel, and Valentino Tote. Talk about a white Chanel belt bag, its price is in lakhs. Let us tell you that the bags of this brand are very expensive. Talking about this bag, according to the reports, its price is said to be Rs 3,53,707. On the other hand, if we talk about black belt, then its price has been said to be around Rs 3.3 lakh.
2. Kiara Advani's collection of footwear
Like handbags, Kiara Advani also has a great collection of footwear. Kiara not only has expensive heels but also very expensive sneakers. Talking about boots, their price is said to be Rs 70,000, while the price of sneakers is said to be Rs 46,603. These sneakers of his are of the Gucci brand. Kiara has been spotted many times in these sneakers.
3. Kiara Advani lives in a luxurious flat
Kiara Advani has her own flat in Mumbai, which is said to be worth crores. According to the report of Instant Bollywood, Kiara Advani's flat is in Mahalaxmi area of Mumbai. Not only this, Kiara has shared many pictures of her flat on Instagram, in which she is seen posing. According to reports, the cost of his flat is said to be Rs 14 to 15 crores.
4. Kiara Advani's extravagant luxurious cars
Kiara Advani has a Mercedes-Benz E220D, from which she frequently commutes. The actress is often spotted in this car. The price of his white colored car is said to be around 57.17 lakhs. If reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani also owns a BMW car apart from Mercedes-Benz.
5. Kiara Advani's expensive airport look
Kiara Advani's airport look is very special. The actress is seen in outfits worth lakhs. This sweatshirt of his is proof of this, its price is said to be 62 thousand. Not only this, but the actress also has a black Burberry jacket worth 1 lakh. In which she has appeared many times. Apart from jackets, Kiara Advani also has a wonderful collection of sunglasses.