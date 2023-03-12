Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns

Check out the expensive cars that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn owns.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 12, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is known for his expensive cars. Ajay Devgan's garage includes super luxury cars Rolls-Royce Cullinan as well as Range Rover Vogue, Maserati Quattroporte, Audi Q7 and BMW Z4, check them out. 

1. Ajay Devgn's Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Ajay Devgn's Rolls-Royce Cullinan
1/5

Ajay Devgan is the owner of the super luxury car Rolls Royce Cullinan. The cost of this car, which is available to only a few people in India, is about 7 crores.

2. Ajay Devgn's Maserati Quattroporte

Ajay Devgn's Maserati Quattroporte
2/5

Ajay Devgan is said to be the first person to drive a Maserati Quattroporte in India. The cost of this luxury SUV is more than Rs 1.5 crore. The Maserati Quattroporte is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 431 BHP of power and 490 Nm of torque.

3. Ajay Devgn's Range Rover Vogue

Ajay Devgn's Range Rover Vogue
3/5

Like many other celebrities, Ajay Devgan is also crazy about Range Rover Vogue. The price of this luxury SUV is around 70 lakh rupees. This 5 seater SUV is powered by a 1997 cc engine, which generates power of 246.74 BHP. Almost all the popular stars of Hindi and many other languages have this SUV.

4. Ajay Devgn's BMW Z4

Ajay Devgn's BMW Z4
4/5

Ajay Devgan also owns BMW's sports car BMW G4, which costs between Rs 70 to 83 lakhs. This car has a 3 liter turbo inline 6 petrol motor, which generates 302 bhp power and 400 Nm torque.

5. Ajay Devgn's Audi Q7

Ajay Devgn's Audi Q7
5/5

Ajay Devgan, who was seen opposite Jr NTR and Ram Charan as well as Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's RRR, also owns Audi's luxury SUV Audi Q7. This 7 seater SUV is powered by a 2995 cc engine, which generates power of 335.25 BHP. The Audi Q7 price ranges between Rs 80 to 90 lakh.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.