From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns

Check out the expensive cars that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn owns.
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is known for his expensive cars. Ajay Devgan's garage includes super luxury cars Rolls-Royce Cullinan as well as Range Rover Vogue, Maserati Quattroporte, Audi Q7 and BMW Z4, check them out.
1. Ajay Devgn's Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Ajay Devgan is the owner of the super luxury car Rolls Royce Cullinan. The cost of this car, which is available to only a few people in India, is about 7 crores.
2. Ajay Devgn's Maserati Quattroporte
Ajay Devgan is said to be the first person to drive a Maserati Quattroporte in India. The cost of this luxury SUV is more than Rs 1.5 crore. The Maserati Quattroporte is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 431 BHP of power and 490 Nm of torque.
3. Ajay Devgn's Range Rover Vogue
Like many other celebrities, Ajay Devgan is also crazy about Range Rover Vogue. The price of this luxury SUV is around 70 lakh rupees. This 5 seater SUV is powered by a 1997 cc engine, which generates power of 246.74 BHP. Almost all the popular stars of Hindi and many other languages have this SUV.
4. Ajay Devgn's BMW Z4
Ajay Devgan also owns BMW's sports car BMW G4, which costs between Rs 70 to 83 lakhs. This car has a 3 liter turbo inline 6 petrol motor, which generates 302 bhp power and 400 Nm torque.
5. Ajay Devgn's Audi Q7
Ajay Devgan, who was seen opposite Jr NTR and Ram Charan as well as Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's RRR, also owns Audi's luxury SUV Audi Q7. This 7 seater SUV is powered by a 2995 cc engine, which generates power of 335.25 BHP. The Audi Q7 price ranges between Rs 80 to 90 lakh.