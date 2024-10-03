Search icon
From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Here are the Top 6 must-visit destinations in Haridwar and Rishikesh to indulge in spirituality, adventurous activities, and natural beauty.

  Shivani Tiwari
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 03, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

Haridwar and Rishikesh are scenic Himalayan destinations, each offering a unique blend of spirituality, adventure, and natural beauty. Haridwar, known as the “gateway of the god,” is one of the holiest places in Uttarakhand. Rishikesh is known as the “Yoga Capital of the World” and a paradise for adventure enthusiasts. Planning to visit these picturesque cities? here are the six places that are a must-visit.

1. Har Ki Pauri

Har Ki Pauri
1/6

Har Ki Pauri translated as “Feet of Lord Vishnu” is a sacred ghat located on the banks of Ganga River. Numerous devotees are here to seek blessing, and take a dip in the Ganga river with a belief that the holy river will wash away all their sins.

2. Mansa Devi Temple

Mansa Devi Temple
2/6

Mansa Devi, the “wish-fulfilling goddess," Temple is located on the top of Shivalik Hill. It is one of the five pilgrimages within Haridwar and here you can take a quick flight in the Udan Khatola (ropeway) and enjoy scenic views. 

 

3. Rajaji National Park

Rajaji National Park
3/6

Rajaji National Park is a paradise for nature lovers. Here you can witness a variety of fauna including Asian Elephant, Tigers, Chital, Wild cats, etc. You can explore this national park via jeep safaris or elephant safaris and trekking is one of the major attractions of the park.

 

4. Neelkanth Mahadev Temple

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple
4/6

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This is a Hindu shrine nestled in the snow-capped mountains and lush green forest. Devotees visit from all over the world to worship and seek blessings. 

 

5. Shivpuri

Shivpuri
5/6

Shivpuri is a small town and its major tourist attraction is river rafting. it is nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas and boasts of lush green forest. It is also a popular site for camping for the adventure seekers. 

 

6. Bilkeshwar Mahadev Temple

Bilkeshwar Mahadev Temple
6/6

Bilkeshwar Mahadev Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the lesser-known temples in Haridwar. The temple is popular among locals, and devotees and gives you the opportunity to seek blessings from an old Bilb tree and Shivlingm.

