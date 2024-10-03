From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Haridwar and Rishikesh are scenic Himalayan destinations, each offering a unique blend of spirituality, adventure, and natural beauty. Haridwar, known as the “gateway of the god,” is one of the holiest places in Uttarakhand. Rishikesh is known as the “Yoga Capital of the World” and a paradise for adventure enthusiasts. Planning to visit these picturesque cities? here are the six places that are a must-visit.