From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Kolkata is often known as the food lover paradise so, here are the top 7 street foods to explore the traditional cuisine of Kolkata.
Indian culture is deeply intertwined with its rich culinary heritage, and Kolkata, often hailed as the culinary capital of India, is a true paradise for food enthusiasts. The city’s traditional cuisine boasts a diverse array of street food, offering delights ranging from the iconic phuchka to the delectable kathi roll, each a flavorful experience.
1. Phuchka Stall
Phuchka is the staple snack of Kolkata and is also famous throughout India under different names like Gol Gappe and Pani Puri. One of the reowned phuchka spot in Kolkata is Dilip Da phuchka Stall in Maharaja Chaat Center.
2. Churmur
Churmur is just like Phuchka, it is a crushed Pani Puri mixed with mashed potatoes, onion, spices, and of course tetul gola (pulp of tamarind), the taste is similar to phuchka and easy to eat with a spoon. You can indulge in this food at Maharaja Chaat Center.
3. Ghugni Chaat
Ghugni chaat is yellow-boiled chickpeas mixed with onions, coriander, chillis, tomatoes, and spices, and topped with tamarind pulp. It tastes like Mumbai ragda and is a popular street food, you can find in Kolkata Dacres Lane and New Market.
4. Jhalmuri
Jhalmuri is the best snack that we can find in every part of Kolkata. This delicious food is a mix of puffed rice, namkeen, peanuts, coriander, onions, tomatoes, spices, chilies, and more. This is served in newspaper and you can pair it with its bestie chai.
5. Keemar Doi Bora
Keemer Doi Bora is a Kolkata-style dahi bada. Soft bada dropped in sweet dahi topped up with cinnamon, a pinch of red chili powder, cumin, and black mustard seeds. Burrabazar is the ideal destination to indulge in this delicious street food.
6. Samosa
Samosa is a popular snack throughout India and quite famous in the world. It is a fried dough filled with spiced potatoes and peas. There are different fillings of Samosa are also available at Tiwari Brothers, Burrabazar.
7. Chhanar Jilipi
Channar Jilipi is made from cottage cheese. The texture is more likely to be similar to Gulab Jamun, it is juicy, soft, chewy, and thicker than normal Jalebi. If you have enough savory food you can indulge in sweet paradise in Golpark and College Street.