From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

India offers the best and most affordable yoga retreats around the world as compared to Western countries. Here are the top 5 Yoga Retreats in north India to explore.

India is the birthplace of yoga and offers the best and most affordable yoga retreats around the world. They are accessible to everyone and are popular due to a blend of traditional teaching and modern comfort. Here are the top 5 retreats to practice yoga and enjoy the scenic beauty of North India.