From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

India offers the best and most affordable yoga retreats around the world as compared to Western countries. Here are the top 5 Yoga Retreats in north India to explore.

  • Aug 27, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

India is the birthplace of yoga and offers the best and most affordable yoga retreats around the world. They are accessible to everyone and are popular due to a blend of traditional teaching and modern comfort. Here are the top 5 retreats to practice yoga and enjoy the scenic beauty of North India.  

 

1. Yoga Wellness Centre

Yoga Wellness Centre
The top 5 Yoga retreats that are perfect for rejuvenating your mind, body, and soul. These retreats will strengthen your mental health which will help you to improve your lifestyle.    

 

2. Ananda Yoga Wellness Centre

Ananda Yoga Wellness Centre
Ananda Yoga Wellness Centre is a world-famous retreat that offers a unique blend of traditional yoga, meditation, and wellness practices with a picturesque view. 

3. Parmarth Niketan

Parmarth Niketan
Parmarth Niketan is a retreat that offers yoga and meditation sessions near the Ganga River which will help you to foster your inner self with peace and purpose. 

 

4. Mantra yoga school

Mantra yoga school
Mantra Yoga School is situated in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. This retreat with a calm atmosphere and panoramic views is an attraction to many travelers around the world. It is a hub for yoga practice and gives you an opportunity to learn more about the Tibetan culture. 

 

5. Yoga Vidya Mandiram

Yoga Vidya Mandiram
Yoga Vidya Mandiram is situated in Rishikesh. The retreat allows you to practice yoga and introduce it in daily life which will help you to achieve peace, joy, and health.

 

6. Bihar School of Yoga

Bihar School of Yoga
Bihar School of Yoga is one of the best yogic schools in the world. Swami Satyananda Saraswati is the founder of the school and teaches traditional yoga practices and meditation sessions to improve mental discipline.   

