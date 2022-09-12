From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing

A healthy diet maintains or enhances general well-being.
As everyone is aware, eating "healthy" food is beneficial for our physical well-being and can lower our risk of diabetes, cancer, obesity, and heart disease. The fact that eating a balanced diet is helpful for our mental health and can lower our chances of depression and anxiety is less generally understood.
The global cost of treatments and pharmaceuticals for mental health issues is $US2.5 trillion annually. Mental health illnesses are rising alarmingly.
There is now evidence that altering one's diet can lessen the onset of mental health problems and lessen this growing burden. Clinical recommendations in Australia advise treating depression with dietary changes.
Significant progress has recently been made in understanding how particular meals affect psychological health. Increasing these nutrients may not only improve overall health but also lower the expense of mental health problems globally.
1. Antioxidants
Our cells naturally undergo oxidation in order to operate. Our body and brain get their energy from oxidation. Unfortunately, this process also leads to oxidative stress, which affects the brain more than any other organ in the body.
Dopamine and serotonin levels in the brain are reduced as a result of oxidation, which can result in a decline in mental health. Antioxidants protect the body and brain from oxidative stress and inflammation. They are present in foods with vibrant colours like fruit and vegetables.
Additionally, antioxidants repair oxidative damage and scavenge free radicals that harm brain cells. Consuming more meals high in antioxidants can elevate our mood and improve the brain's production of feel-good neurotransmitters.
2. Complex carbohydrates
By providing the right kind of fuel for our brain cells through the carbohydrates in our food, one can improve psychological well-being. Large molecules found in fibre and starch combine to form complex carbohydrates, which are a type of sugar. They are beneficial for brain health since they release glucose into our system gradually and can be found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Our mood is stabilised as a result.
Simple carbs, which are present in sugary snacks and drinks, cause sugar highs and lows that sharply elevate and deplete moods and have a detrimental impact on our psychological health. These kinds of sugary meals are frequently used by people as comfort foods when we're feeling bad. However, this may trigger a brain reaction that is akin to addiction, much like illicit narcotics that temporarily elevate mood but have unfavourable long-term repercussions.
The first step to more happiness and wellbeing might be to eat more complex carbohydrates and less sugary foods and beverages.
3. Vitamin B
B vitamins are present in green vegetables, beans, bananas, and beets, and they play a significant part in the synthesis of the happy chemicals serotonin and dopamine in our brains. High dietary intakes of the B vitamins (B6, B12, and folate) have been shown to be protective against depression, whilst low dietary intakes have been shown to exacerbate symptoms.
A lack of vitamin B can cause our brains to produce less happy neurotransmitters, which can cause the onset of depression and eventually lead to mental health problems. Adding more B vitamins to our diets may improve the brain's synthesis of feel-good chemicals that support happiness and wellbeing.
4. Omega 3
The process of turning food into energy involves polyunsaturated fatty acids called omega 3. They are crucial for the functioning of the brain and the transmission of dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine, the brain's happy-making chemicals.
Omega 3 fatty acids are frequently found in grass-fed meats, eggs, nuts, seeds, green vegetables, oily fish, and nuts. Omega 3 has been shown to enhance brain function, decrease the course of dementia, and maybe lessen depressive symptoms.
Omega 3 is a crucial nutrient that the body cannot easily create on its own and that can only be obtained through food, so it's critical to include more foods rich in omega 3 in our regular diet.
5. Prebiotics and probiotics
Our mood, behaviour, and brain health are all impacted by the trillions of good and bad bacteria in our gastrointestinal tract. Our stomachs create chemical messages that affect our moods, hunger, and how we respond to stress.
Prebiotics and probiotics found in dairy products like cheese and kimchi, as well as fermented foods like kombucha, cabbage, and sauerkraut, function on the same brain pathways as antidepressant drugs, according to studies.
Researchers have discovered that prebiotics and probiotics can lower immunological responses in the body, lessen brain inflammation, lessen depressive and anxious states, and increase positive feelings.
By include these items in our diets, we can improve not just our physical health but also our mental health, lowering our risk of conditions like despair and anxiety.