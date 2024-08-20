From Nita Ambani’s Rs 500 crore emerald-diamond necklace to Mirror of Paradise' diamond ring, here's her extravagant jewellery collection
In the realm of fashion, Nita Ambani gravitates towards classical yet striking outfits, and her jewellery choices cognisant with her wardrobe selections. Embracing the philosophy of 'more is more,' Nita Ambani leans towards elaborate necklace and earring sets for grand occasions like weddings and receptions. Despite their undeniable allure, Nita Ambani effortlessly integrates her diamond jewelry with her saris, lehengas, and kurtas, showcasing a seamless fusion of elegance and style. Here are some striking jewellery collection of Nita Ambani
1. Nita Ambani’s Rs 500 crore emerald-diamond necklace
Nita Ambani made a striking impression at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar by wearing a stunning diamond necklace embellished with emeralds. With an estimated value ranging from Rs 400 to 500 crores, this accessory enhanced her elegant ivory gold saree, establishing it as one of the most costly necklaces globally.
2. Nita Ambani’s stunning bajuband
During the 2024 Miss World finals, Nita Ambani mesmerised everyone with her bajuband, previously donned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Embellished with rubies, diamonds, and spinels crafted using the Pachhikakaam method, this piece holds historical importance and is valued at over Rs 200 crore.
3. Nita Ambani's 'Mirror of Paradise' ring
Nita Ambani was seen wearing the famous 'Mirror of Paradise' ring. This diamond ring showcases a diamond sourced from the renowned Golconda diamond mines and was previously a treasured piece of the Mughal empire's jewelry assortment. The stunning 52.58-carat diamond ring is valued at Rs 53 crore.
4. Nita Ambani's iconic diamond necklace
Nita Ambani showcased one of her most iconic pieces, a diamond necklace worn at her daughter Isha Ambani's wedding. This necklace highlights a striking 12-carat heart-shaped diamond encircled by smaller diamonds and is rumored to hold a value in the millions of dollars.
5. Nita Ambani's traditional diamond necklace
Nita Ambani adorned herself with a splendid queen's necklace, paired with matching earrings, diamond bangles, and a variety of rings, each contributing to her majestic charm and impressing onlookers. To complete the look, she styled her hair in a bun decorated with fragrant gajra. However, it was her selection of jewellery that truly captured attention.