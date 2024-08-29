Search icon
From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

These top 5 hill stations are ideal weekend getaways for adventure seekers and give them a relaxing break from the daily hustle.

  Aug 29, 2024, 01:45 PM IST

Feeling drained by the 9 to 5 grind? Discover the top 5 hill stations that are ideal for a weekend getaway. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast or simply craving a peaceful break from the daily rush, these scenic spots offer beautiful surroundings, breathtaking views, and a chance to reconnect with nature, these destinations are perfect for your next escape.

1. Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are the perfect paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Discover the top 5 lesser-known hill stations in the states to enjoy heaven on earth. 

2. Naukuchiatal

Naukuchiatal is a lesser-known hill station. If you want to avoid crowds and enjoy the natural beauty this will be a perfect paradise where you can enjoy water sports such as kayaking and boating. 

3. Solan

Solan is the ‘Mushroom City of India,' famous for its mushroom cultivation. This hill station is an attraction to religious devotees, has a rich history, and is a paradise for nature lovers. 

 

4. Kanatal

Kanatal is a small hill station located in Uttrakhand. If you are an adventure seeker or a nature lover who enjoys trekking, boating, and panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, this is a perfect weekend getaway for you.

5. Parwanoo

Parwanoo is located on the foothills of the Himalayas. This place is great for a beginner trek. It is a serene hill station for travelers to enjoy natural beauty and a perfect vacation getaway to enjoy with family and friends. 

 

6. Mussoorie

Mussoorie is referred to as the ‘Queen of Hills’. It is the best hill station for weekend getaways. The town offers picturesque landscapes, torrent waterfalls like Kempty Falls, and scenic views from hills like Gun Hills and Lal Tibba.   

