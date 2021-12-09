From moisturizing to eating right: Tips to have healthy, glowing skin this winter

Take a look at these tips to keep your skin healthy during the winter.
Have you ever paid attention to how your skin changes as the seasons change? If yes, you've probably noticed that your skin becomes drier and flakier as the weather gets cold.
Cold air, dry indoor heat, low humidity, and severe winter winds can all dehydrate your skin. This might make your skin look duller than usual, especially on your face, hands, and feet, as well as other exposed areas.
Even when the temperatures drop and there's no way to avoid the dry, harsh air of winter, there are things you can do to keep your skin healthy.
1. Moisturize frequently
Winter dryness can be combated with the use of moisturisers. It's especially crucial to keep your skin hydrated throughout the winter months since the dryness and stiffness of your skin makes it more prone to infections and blemishes.
2. Limit shower time
Although it may be tempting to take a long, hot shower, the AAD recommends a 5- to 10-minute lukewarm shower (or bath). When washing your hands, avoid using overly hot water; if the water causes your skin to turn red, it's too hot.
3. Use the right skin products
Using lotion on the skin is a must, but choosing the appropriate one is the challenge. Oily skin combined with oily lotion will clog pores and cause breakouts. Choose products that are appropriate for your skin type. The natural oils and moisture in your skin should be able to be retained by your skin care products. Avoid peels, masks, and any other alcohol-based products.
4. Eat right
When skin is extremely dry, meals or supplements containing omega-3 or omega-6 fatty acids, such as fish oil and flaxseed oil, can help.
5. Don’t use the heater much
While it may be tempting to sit as near to the heater as possible during the winter months, the hot air only dries up your skin by sucking the moisture out of it. If you must turn on the heater, pair it with a humidifier or lay a large bowl of water in the room.
6. Be consistent with the routine
Maintain a strict cleansing, toning, serum, moisturiser, and sunscreen routine. Examine the ingredient list and select hydrating items that are light and easy to absorb. This will keep your skin hydrated, smooth, luminous, and toned throughout the day. If you have any specific skin issues, make an appointment with your dermatologist. Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerine are all beneficial ingredients.