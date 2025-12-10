From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place

IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 crore, which team enters IPL 2026 auction most desperate?

Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G services of Indian telcos? Know here

After Salman Khan, Dabanng director Abhinav Kashyap attacks Shah Rukh Khan, says he isn't a superstar: 'He sold paan...'

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit amid mid-winter Parliament session, calls him ‘Videsh Nayak’

After RCB stint, Dinesh Karthik takes over as mentor and batting coach of THIS franchise

First Apple store set to open in Noida: Timings, location and everything you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained

IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood becomes most popular Indian show in 2025

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy

Seven Indian princely families, from Mewar to Mysuru, still live in their historic palaces. Here’s how they preserve heritage through culture, tourism, rituals and modern roles.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 10, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

1.Mewar: A 1,400-year dynasty living inside Udaipur’s city palace

Mewar: A 1,400-year dynasty living inside Udaipur’s city palace
1

The House of Mewar is considered one of the world’s oldest surviving dynasties, tracing its origins more than 1,400 years. The Udaipur City Palace, which rises above Lake Pichola, remains the family’s home and the heart of their legacy. The late Arvind Singh Mewar transformed the palace into a heritage hotel. Today, his son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar continues restoration projects, charity work and tourism initiatives.

Advertisement

2.Gwalior: The Scindias and their Jai Vilas Palace

Gwalior: The Scindias and their Jai Vilas Palace
2

The Scindias’ Jai Vilas Palace remains one of India’s most spectacular royal homes. Built in 1874, it blends European styles with Maratha heritage. A section of the palace now functions as a museum, while the Scindia family continues to reside in the private wing.

3.Baroda: The Gaekwads and India’s largest private residence

Baroda: The Gaekwads and India’s largest private residence
3

Lakshmi Vilas Palace, built by the Gaekwads, is often said to be four times the size of Buckingham Palace. Created in 1890, it features stained glass, ornate halls and vast grounds. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and his wife Radhikaraje currently oversee the estate, which includes museums, business ventures and even a golf course.

4.Mysore: The Wadiyars and their glowing Dasara Palace

Mysore: The Wadiyars and their glowing Dasara Palace
4

Mysore Palace remains India’s most visited royal residence. The Wadiyar family continues to live in parts of the palace. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar represents the dynasty in ceremonial events and public life.

TRENDING NOW

5.Jaipur: Royalty that blends tradition with modern influence

Jaipur: Royalty that blends tradition with modern influence
5

The Jaipur royal family continues to live in the City Palace, where parts are preserved as private quarters within the Chandra Mahal. Princess Diya Kumari is a leading political figure, while Maharaja Padmanabh Singh is known internationally as a polo player and fashion personality.

6.Bikaner: Lalgarh Palace and its storied legacy

Bikaner: Lalgarh Palace and its storied legacy
6

Lalgarh Palace, built from red sandstone, serves as the Bikaner royal family’s home, museum and heritage hotel. The palace, with its grand corridors and ballrooms, remains central to the region’s culture and celebrations.

7.Travancore: A royal family

Travancore: A royal family
7

Travancore’s royal family sees itself as the custodians of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram remains their private residence. The family’s role in temple rituals continues a centuries-old spiritual tradition that began when the kingdom was dedicated to Lord Padmanabhaswamy in 1750.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained
IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than
Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here
Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood becomes most popular Indian show in 2025
UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK here
With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 crore, which team enters IPL 2026 auction most desperate?
With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 cr
Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G services of Indian telcos? Know here
Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Umesh Yadav to Richard Gleeson: Here's look at 5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement