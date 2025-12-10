From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy

Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 10, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
1.Mewar: A 1,400-year dynasty living inside Udaipur’s city palace
The House of Mewar is considered one of the world’s oldest surviving dynasties, tracing its origins more than 1,400 years. The Udaipur City Palace, which rises above Lake Pichola, remains the family’s home and the heart of their legacy. The late Arvind Singh Mewar transformed the palace into a heritage hotel. Today, his son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar continues restoration projects, charity work and tourism initiatives.
2.Gwalior: The Scindias and their Jai Vilas Palace
The Scindias’ Jai Vilas Palace remains one of India’s most spectacular royal homes. Built in 1874, it blends European styles with Maratha heritage. A section of the palace now functions as a museum, while the Scindia family continues to reside in the private wing.
3.Baroda: The Gaekwads and India’s largest private residence
Lakshmi Vilas Palace, built by the Gaekwads, is often said to be four times the size of Buckingham Palace. Created in 1890, it features stained glass, ornate halls and vast grounds. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and his wife Radhikaraje currently oversee the estate, which includes museums, business ventures and even a golf course.
4.Mysore: The Wadiyars and their glowing Dasara Palace
Mysore Palace remains India’s most visited royal residence. The Wadiyar family continues to live in parts of the palace. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar represents the dynasty in ceremonial events and public life.
5.Jaipur: Royalty that blends tradition with modern influence
The Jaipur royal family continues to live in the City Palace, where parts are preserved as private quarters within the Chandra Mahal. Princess Diya Kumari is a leading political figure, while Maharaja Padmanabh Singh is known internationally as a polo player and fashion personality.
6.Bikaner: Lalgarh Palace and its storied legacy
Lalgarh Palace, built from red sandstone, serves as the Bikaner royal family’s home, museum and heritage hotel. The palace, with its grand corridors and ballrooms, remains central to the region’s culture and celebrations.
7.Travancore: A royal family
Travancore’s royal family sees itself as the custodians of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram remains their private residence. The family’s role in temple rituals continues a centuries-old spiritual tradition that began when the kingdom was dedicated to Lord Padmanabhaswamy in 1750.