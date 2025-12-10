From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy

1 . Mewar: A 1,400-year dynasty living inside Udaipur’s city palace

The House of Mewar is considered one of the world’s oldest surviving dynasties, tracing its origins more than 1,400 years. The Udaipur City Palace, which rises above Lake Pichola, remains the family’s home and the heart of their legacy. The late Arvind Singh Mewar transformed the palace into a heritage hotel. Today, his son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar continues restoration projects, charity work and tourism initiatives.