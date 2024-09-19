From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh, a land of scenic beauty, rich biodiversity, and vibrant culture, is situated in northeastern India. While its popular destinations like Tawang and Ziro offer picturesque views of the Himalayan range, stunning landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, the state hides unexplored destinations. From the serene Valley of Mechuka and the ancient monasteries of Tuting to the remote village of Dong, these offbeat destinations offer a unique blend of nature, traditions, interaction with locals, and adventure.