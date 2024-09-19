Search icon
From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

The top 6 hidden gems of Arunachal Pradesh are rich in culture and natural beauty including towering mountains, tranquil lakes, and unexplored paths.

  Shivani Tiwari
  Sep 19, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Arunachal Pradesh, a land of scenic beauty, rich biodiversity, and vibrant culture, is situated in northeastern India. While its popular destinations like Tawang and Ziro offer picturesque views of the Himalayan range, stunning landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, the state hides unexplored destinations. From the serene Valley of Mechuka and the ancient monasteries of Tuting to the remote village of Dong, these offbeat destinations offer a unique blend of nature, traditions, interaction with locals, and adventure. 

 

1. Mechuka

Mechuka, located in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, is nestled by heavenly hills. It's a famous destination among thrill-seekers with adventure sports like paragliding, trekking, and rafting. This is home to Memba tribe. Here you can connect, stay, and indulge in the traditional delicacies of the tribe.

2. Dong

Dong is the place that sees the first Sunrise in India. It is located in the Anjaw district, you can visit the Walong War Memorial to pay homage to brave martyrs and trek early in the morning to see the sunrise. For a more authentic experience, stay at government-operated places with basic amenities. 

 

3. Tuting

Tuting is a small town amidst the majestic mountains and dense forest. It is known for the natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, traditional music, and handicrafts of the Adi Tribe. Visitors can also enjoy trekking, fishing, and wildlife in natural habitats.

4. Anini

Anini is located in the Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh surrounded by lush green forest, towering mountains, and crystal-clear rivers. Home to the Idu Mishimi tribe, you can experience their traditional culture. The popular Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary is situated here which gives you the opportunity to witness varied animals including Tigers, Black Panthers, bears, elephants, etc. 

5. Shergaon

Shergaon is located in the Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. It said to be a base of various trekking trails that lead to picturesque views and breathtaking landscapes. It is a must-visit destination for nature and adventure enthusiasts.

 

6. Hayuliang village

Hayuliang village is nestled in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. This place offers breathtaking trails leading to scenic landscapes. It is a must-visit place to enjoy local traditions and culture.         
  

