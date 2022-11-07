Search icon
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos

A quick search on the internet will turn up many clips of people piecing together odd ingredients to make a new dish.

  • Nov 07, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

The connection between Indians and their food has evolved greatly. It has taken years of practice and experimentation to create the incredible range of Indian cuisine. The practice of tinkering with one's meals has recently gained popularity. Videos of strange food pairings are also quite popular online. People are always looking to experiment with new recipes and flavours. 

The internet is rife with videos showing individuals combining two foods to create a novel and interesting dish. There seems to be a wide range of opinions on these videos among internet users. It's worth your time to experiment with new flavour combinations, but others are just downright awful. In this article, we'll take a look at some of India's most unusual cuisine pairings.

1. Maggie milkshake

Maggie milkshake
This Maggie milkshake will tingle your nerves in an unexpected way. The dish's combination of sweet and salty flavours is the first thing that comes to mind. False, the milkshake is a thick mixture of milk and white flour that has been salted. Maggie is cooked, then mixed to the sauce, and served in a glass. A photo of this strange food was tweeted in 2021. This peculiar culinary union quickly became the subject of online rumours when the tweet spread like wildfire.

2. Chocolate Biriyani

Chocolate Biriyani
The flavorful heat of Biryani is a favourite among diners. But supposing this seemingly savoury meal tastes more like dessert? A video from a street vendor selling Chocolate Biriyani was posted on YouTube by a Pakistani broadcaster. One of the courses was biryani topped with chocolate sauce. The YouTuber adored the biryani with chocolate sauce that he had prepared himself. Anyone who like biryani was probably disappointed by this unusual mix.

3. Fanta omelette

Fanta omelette
4. RoohAfza Maggi

RoohAfza Maggi
5. Chocolate momos

Chocolate momos
