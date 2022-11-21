Search icon
From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards

Here's a list of Bollywood divas who rocked their red carpet-looks.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 21, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Celebrities never take their red carpet looks lightly as it's a great chance for them to unveil their fashionista side to them. Recently, in the Filmfare Middle East awards Bollywood celebs showed u their glamorous looks in their astonishing outsits. 

Here's a list of Bollywood divas who rocked their red carpet-looks. 

1. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
1/5

Kriti Sanon looked dead drop at the award night in a copper-coloured satin gown. 

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
2/5

Bhumi Pednekar looked dreamy as she chose all-white strapless ivory embroidered gown for the award night. 

3. Janvhi Kapoor

Janvhi Kapoor
3/5

Janhvi Kapoor looked mesmerizing in a silver-beige glittery one-shoulder bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. 

4. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor
4/5

Vaani Kapoor looked alluring in a  beige and black decorated deep-neck bralette, a long skirt, and a cape jacket

 

5. Shenaaz Gill

Shenaaz Gill
5/5

Shehnaaz Gill dazzles the red carpet in a strapless black floor-length gown with a long trail. 

