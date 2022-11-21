From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards

Here's a list of Bollywood divas who rocked their red carpet-looks.
Celebrities never take their red carpet looks lightly as it's a great chance for them to unveil their fashionista side to them. Recently, in the Filmfare Middle East awards Bollywood celebs showed u their glamorous looks in their astonishing outsits.
1. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon looked dead drop at the award night in a copper-coloured satin gown.
2. Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar looked dreamy as she chose all-white strapless ivory embroidered gown for the award night.
3. Janvhi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looked mesmerizing in a silver-beige glittery one-shoulder bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit.
4. Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor looked alluring in a beige and black decorated deep-neck bralette, a long skirt, and a cape jacket
5. Shenaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill dazzles the red carpet in a strapless black floor-length gown with a long trail.