From Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora, 5 times Bollywood divas aced the neon green trend

Like the rest of the world, the Bollywood industry's love for neon colours is very much evident. Popping shades of neon have become a wardrobe requirement for celebrities to make them stylish and classy. From Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone are crazy about this particular colour. Seeing the increasing popularity of neon shade, today we will show you some neon looks of Bollywood beauties...