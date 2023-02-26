Search icon
From Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora, 5 times Bollywood divas aced the neon green trend

Seeing the increasing popularity of neon shade, today we will show you some neon looks of Bollywood beauties...

  Feb 26, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

Like the rest of the world, the Bollywood industry's love for neon colours is very much evident. Popping shades of neon have become a wardrobe requirement for celebrities to make them stylish and classy. From Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone are crazy about this particular colour. Seeing the increasing popularity of neon shade, today we will show you some neon looks of Bollywood beauties...

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan in neon

Kareena Kapoor Khan in neon
1/5

Kareena Kapoor also likes neon colours a lot. Kareena has been seen many times in this colour dress. Kareena is looking very beautiful in a neon-coloured tube-cut skirt.

2. Deepika Padukone in neon

Deepika Padukone in neon
2/5

When Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival 2019, everyone was left in awe of her. She wore a neon 14 tulle gown by Giambattista Valli for the special occasion. Whereas the cream hairband with subtle makeup was making her look even more stylish.

3. Janhvi Kapoor in neon

Janhvi Kapoor in neon
3/5

Janhvi Kapoor's neon-coloured high-slit gown is perfect according to the fashion trend. Janhvi looks drop-dead gorgeous in this floral tube deep-cut gown. At the same time, open hair and smokey eyes with nude makeup are making them look more attractive.

4. Kiara Advani in neon

Kiara Advani in neon
4/5

For the last few days, Kiara Advani is winning everyone's hearts with her dressing style. Kiara's look is looking very beautiful in one-sided boat neck shoulder co-ord set. Open hair with minimal makeup is complementing her look.

5. Malaika Arora in neon

Malaika Arora in neon
5/5

Once Malaika Arora appeared in a neon puffy sleeves gown designed by famous designer Amit Agarwal. Malai is looking very beautiful in this dress. At the same time, smokey eyes with minimal makeup and open scattered hair are complementing her look.

