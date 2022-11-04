From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif are setting wedding fashion goals in style

Here we have picked up some special looks for you, which you can take inspiration from to create your own.

The occasion of marriage is not only special for the bride and groom, but it is equally special for the rest of the family members. And one of the most exciting parts of a wedding is the outfits. To look beautiful in the wedding ceremony, women try different types of looks. You can win everyone's hearts by wearing Bollywood-inspired ethnic clothes at the wedding.

Here we have picked up some special looks for you, which you can take inspiration from to create your own.