From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif are setting wedding fashion goals in style

Here we have picked up some special looks for you, which you can take inspiration from to create your own.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 04, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

The occasion of marriage is not only special for the bride and groom, but it is equally special for the rest of the family members. And one of the most exciting parts of a wedding is the outfits. To look beautiful in the wedding ceremony, women try different types of looks. You can win everyone's hearts by wearing Bollywood-inspired ethnic clothes at the wedding.

Here we have picked up some special looks for you, which you can take inspiration from to create your own.

1. Shradha Kapoor

Shradha Kapoor
1/5

Shraddha Kapoor is also known for her looks, and fashion sense. Her purple sari can be a good choice for a wedding function. In this, she is wearing a green colored blouse with half sleeves and with pearl sari. She completed her look with a piece of gold jewellery, gajra, and subtle make-up. (Instagram/ Shraddha Kapoor)

2. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
2/5

You will love this look of Kriti Sanon. Her desi style, heavy earrings, and Kundan bracelets are making her special. You can also choose this look by putting Gajra in your hair. (Instagram/ Kriti Sanon)

3. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez
3/5

This saree-look of Jacqueline Fernandez is quite different. The golden border on the black saree is making the saree special.

4. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
4/5

Katrina Kaif is known for her fashion statements. No matter what she wears, she always leaves her mark on it. You too can choose this shiny hot red lehenga for yourself.

5. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
5/5

Kiara Advani's this subtle yellow lehenga look will definitely make you fall in love with her. If you are thinking about something basic then this Kiara Advani-inspired look is perfect for givng it a try. 

