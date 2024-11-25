3 . Shillong, Meghalaya

3

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is often called the 'Scotland of the East' due to its lush green hills, cascading waterfalls, and pleasant weather. This picturesque hill station is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. You can hike to the breathtaking Elephant Falls, explore the villages, or relax by the serene Wards Lake. Shillong is also a great place to experience the warm hospitality of the Khasi people and indulge in their delicious local cuisine.