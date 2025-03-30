LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Mar 30, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
1.Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif shared a video of her ice water facial routine, praising its skin-tightening and glow-boosting benefits.
2.Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt credits the ice water facial as a simple yet powerful part of her daily skincare regimen.
3.Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah shared an Instagram video featuring her go-to trick for fresh and glowing skin is an ice water dip care routine.
4.Kylie Jenner
Global beauty icon Kylie Jenner has also embraced the ice water facial as a part of her skincare ritual.
5.Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon keeps it simple and effective with regular ice water facials to maintain her flawless skin.
6.Deepika Padukone
Known for her radiant glow, Deepika Padukone is also a fan of the ice water facial trend.
7.Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti recently revealed her glowing skin secret on Instagram as she includes ice water facials, proving simple steps can bring big results.