From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

'The ending is so...': Toronto artists recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om scene

US-based S&P upgrades India's rating, calls it 'buoyant economy', contrary to what Donald Trump said

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri makes BIG claims, says he was blackmailed over...: 'Couple of them called...'

'It's bogus talk, they don't have...': Ex-India star on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing Vijay Hazare Trophy

''It may seem cute, but...'': IFS officer slams man for taking leopard cub on car ride in himachal, WATCH

Engineering Real-Time Intelligence: Bhaskar Yakkanti’s Contributions to Scalable Data Systems

UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction from October 1; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

What is cloudburst? India's five most devastating cloudbursts, Kishtwar...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit

Here are five Bollywood divas who share their secret meals for staying fit, focusing on wholesome breakfasts and balanced dinners with disciplined diets.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 14, 2025, 06:30 PM IST

1.Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
1

Sara’s diet is simple yet effective. Breakfast includes egg whites, toast, and idlis. Lunch is a balanced desi meal with rice, roti, dal, sabzi, and salad. For snacks, she enjoys homemade upma.

 

Advertisement

2.Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
2

Kareena loves rice, especially a comforting bowl of khichdi. Her diet includes fresh produce, millets, and ragi. Pairing simple workouts with nourishing meals, she focuses on wholesome ingredients to maintain her health and glow.

 

3.Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
3

Bhumi's 30 kg weight loss was remarkable, achieved through a balanced diet consisting of a muesli bowl for breakfast, multigrain roti and dal for lunch, and grilled fish or chicken for dinner.

 

 

4.Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
4

Malaika's breakfast includes fruits, idlis, upma, or bread toast with egg whites. She often makes smoothies and juices to stay hydrated. Her focus is on clean, home-cooked food paired with yoga and exercise.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
5

Katrina's breakfast includes cereals or oatmeal, lunch is grilled fish, and dinner is soup or grilled vegetables. She keeps her meals light, protein-rich, and nutrient-dense for sustained energy and fitness.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
THIS state has the highest number of stray dogs per 1,000 people, not Delhi, Maharashtra, it is…
THIS state has the highest number of stray dogs per 1,000 people, not Delhi...
This Bollywood actress once worked with Donald Trump, refused to call him ‘boss’, now reveals...
This Bollywood actress worked with Donald Trump, was first Miss India Universe
War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani
War 2 first review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action scenes
US President Donald Trump takes control of DC's police department, deploys National Guard to...
US President Donald Trump takes control of DC's police department, deploys Natio
Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know
Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE