From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 14, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
1.Sara Ali Khan
Sara’s diet is simple yet effective. Breakfast includes egg whites, toast, and idlis. Lunch is a balanced desi meal with rice, roti, dal, sabzi, and salad. For snacks, she enjoys homemade upma.
2.Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena loves rice, especially a comforting bowl of khichdi. Her diet includes fresh produce, millets, and ragi. Pairing simple workouts with nourishing meals, she focuses on wholesome ingredients to maintain her health and glow.
3.Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi's 30 kg weight loss was remarkable, achieved through a balanced diet consisting of a muesli bowl for breakfast, multigrain roti and dal for lunch, and grilled fish or chicken for dinner.
4.Malaika Arora
Malaika's breakfast includes fruits, idlis, upma, or bread toast with egg whites. She often makes smoothies and juices to stay hydrated. Her focus is on clean, home-cooked food paired with yoga and exercise.
5.Katrina Kaif
Katrina's breakfast includes cereals or oatmeal, lunch is grilled fish, and dinner is soup or grilled vegetables. She keeps her meals light, protein-rich, and nutrient-dense for sustained energy and fitness.