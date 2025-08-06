From Kareena to Shah Rukh: Bollywood’s most expensive on-screen costumes that cost more than luxury home

Donald Trump imposes additional 25 percent tariff on India
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 06, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
1.Kareena Kapoor in Kambakkht Ishq
Kareena wore a stylish black dress in the film’s title song. The dress was ordered from Paris and cost Rs 8 lakh. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala wanted something truly glamorous for her look.
2.Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Kinng
Akshay’s character wore a special turban with a real diamond in it. The total cost of his costume went up to Rs 65 lakh. It was one of the most unique outfits in Bollywood.
3.Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3
Kangana wore latex bodysuits that were specially made using fabric from France. Each suit cost Rs 10 lakh, and ten suits were made, making the total Rs 1 crore. Inspired by Hollywood looks.
4.Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat
Deepika’s royal wedding lehenga was a heavy masterpiece costing Rs 20 lakh and weighing 30 kg. It was designed with traditional embroidery like Mukke ka Kaam.
5.Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One
Shah Rukh wore a superhero suit that cost Rs 4.5 crore each. There were 20 such suits made, bringing the total to Rs 90 crore. It’s one of the most expensive costume budgets ever seen in Bollywood.