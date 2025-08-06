From Kareena to Shah Rukh: Bollywood’s most expensive on-screen costumes that cost more than luxury home

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump imposes additional 25 percent tariff on India

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

'...when it makes sense', says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Donald Trump raises tariff on Canada

Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...

BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...

Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'

Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhance

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch

DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

DGCA's BIG action against this airline, suspends its examiner over...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...

Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

From Kareena to Shah Rukh: Bollywood’s most expensive on-screen costumes that cost more than luxury home

Let’s look at some of the most expensive costumes worn by Indian actors in films that made headlines for their jaw-dropping price tags.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 06, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

1.Kareena Kapoor in Kambakkht Ishq

Kareena Kapoor in Kambakkht Ishq
1

Kareena wore a stylish black dress in the film’s title song. The dress was ordered from Paris and cost Rs 8 lakh. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala wanted something truly glamorous for her look. 

 

Advertisement

2.Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Kinng

Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Kinng
2

Akshay’s character wore a special turban with a real diamond in it. The total cost of his costume went up to Rs 65 lakh. It was one of the most unique outfits in Bollywood. 

 

3.Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3

Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3
3

Kangana wore latex bodysuits that were specially made using fabric from France. Each suit cost Rs 10 lakh, and ten suits were made, making the total Rs 1 crore. Inspired by Hollywood looks. 

 

4.Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat
4

Deepika’s royal wedding lehenga was a heavy masterpiece costing Rs 20 lakh and weighing 30 kg. It was designed with traditional embroidery like Mukke ka Kaam. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One
5

Shah Rukh wore a superhero suit that cost Rs 4.5 crore each. There were 20 such suits made, bringing the total to Rs 90 crore. It’s one of the most expensive costume budgets ever seen in Bollywood.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...
India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pak
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says 'we are shocked and...'
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says we are shocked
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders de
Ratan Tata's TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest salary delay: 'This is a case of...'
TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest...
Who is Chikki Panday? The Mumbai Businessman, Policy Advisor, and Education Advocate
Chikki Panday: Mumbai Businessman, Policy Advisor, and Education Advocate
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchlist
Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchli
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE