From Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed B-Town celebs during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities

Many B-Town celebs were spotted during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities. It included names like Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif.

  Oct 06, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Our Bollywood celebrities went above and above to look their best throughout this festive season. Celebrities including Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif and more were spotted in their festive attire celebrating Durga Puja/ Navratri.

1. Durga Puja celebrations

Durga Puja celebrations
1/7

Celebrations including Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Mouni Roy and others were seen posing with each other during Durga Puja.

2. Kajol and Rani Mukerji

Kajol and Rani Mukerji
2/7

Kajol and Rani Mukerji posing for the paparazzi at the Durga pandal. 

3. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
3/7

Ranbir Kapoor also attended the Durga Puja.

4. Sindoor Khela

Sindoor Khela
4/7

Rani Mukerji was seen playing Sindoor Khela at North Bombay Durga Puja on Dussehra in a beautiful white saree. 

5. Navratri party

Navratri party
5/7

Several celebrities from the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema industries recently attended a Navratri party that the Kalyanaraman family hosted at their home. Katrina Kaif was seen looking stunning.

6. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
6/7

Ranbir and Katrina Kaif can be seen posing with the hosts along with other actors.

7. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor
7/7

Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor were giving us major mother-daughter goals when they arrived for Alia Bhatt's baby shower.

