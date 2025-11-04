From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT release, Thaama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rishab Shetty's film achives THIS milestone
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 04, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
1.2025: Jonathan Bailey
The Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey took home the title in 2025, winning hearts with his graceful personality and quiet confidence. With his British charm and kind smile, he truly embodies modern-day elegance.
2.2024: John Krasinski
Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski was crowned in 2024. Known for his roles in The Office and Jack Ryan, John’s mix of humour, warmth and down-to-earth personality made him a perfect pick.
3.2023: Patrick Dempsey
Grey’s Anatomy’s 'McDreamy,' Patrick Dempsey, finally earned the honor in 2023. His timeless looks, calm demeanor and passion for racing made fans fall in love with him all over again.
4.2022: Chris Evans
Captain America himself, Chris Evans, was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2022. His mix of good looks, humility and wit made him an instant favorite.
5.2021: Paul Rudd
Fans couldn’t stop smiling when the forever-youthful Paul Rudd won in 2021. His infectious humour and charm proved that sex appeal never fades with age.
6.2020: Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan earned the title in 2020 for his magnetic screen presence and powerful voice for social causes. His confidence and compassion make him unforgettable.
7.2019: John Legend
In 2019, singer John Legend serenaded his way to the top. His soulful voice, charm and family-man image made him one of the most beloved winners.
8.2018: Idris Elba
Idris Elba was crowned in 2018, and few were surprised. With his suave looks, confidence and undeniable charisma, Elba redefined cool in every sense.