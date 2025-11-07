From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

5 . Rasha Thadani's Parisian Chic

Rasha Thadani channels timeless Parisian elegance in a sophisticated ensemble made up of a navy blue strapless corset top paired with an ivory textured quilted mini skirt that adds subtle dimension. The look is elevated with black sheer stockings, slouchy black leather boots, and luxe accessories, including a structured black handbag and statement gold earrings. As she posed against European architecture, Rasha demonstrated how miniskirts can be styled for upscale elegance, balancing contemporary minimalism with classic sophistication.

These five leading ladies clearly prove that the mini skirt is incredibly versatile and endlessly stylish. The key to nailing this trend lies not in the hemline itself, but in how you style it, whether with crop tops for casual glamour, structured blazers for boss-babe energy, or edgy jackets for street-style credibility. These looks celebrate individuality, confidence, and the art of showing a little leg with a whole lot of style. As these fashionistas demonstrate, the mini skirt is claiming its permanent place in the modern style playbook, one fearless outfit at a time.