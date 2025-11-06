From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend

7 . Shanaya Kapoor's Crimson Drama

Shanaya Kapoor commands attention in a bold red mermaid gown featuring an off-shoulder neckline with elegant draping, ruched detailing through the bodice and hips, and a voluminous flared skirt that pools dramatically on the floor. The saturated crimson hue is both classic and daring, while her tousled waves and statement diamond necklace add just the right amount of glamour without overwhelming the dress.

From Janhvi's silver-screen sophistication to Shanaya's crimson drama, these seven leading ladies have proven that the mermaid silhouette is far from one-dimensional. Whether they be rendered in shimmering metallics or in romantic watercolours, the fish-cut remains one of fashion's most powerful statements, celebrating femininity, confidence, and the art of dressing for impact. The mermaid gown demands presence, poise, and personality, and these Bollywood beauties deliver on all counts. As they continue to push fashion boundaries while honouring timeless elegance, one thing is clear: the mermaid moment in Bollywood is here to stay, and these young stars are making waves that will inspire fashion lovers for years to come.