LIFESTYLE

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor are redefining glamour, one curve-hugging silhouette at a time.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 06, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

1.Janhvi Kapoor the silver screen goddess

Janhvi Kapoor the silver screen goddess
1

Janhvi Kapoor epitomises Old Hollywood glamour in a stunning silver embellished mermaid gown featuring intricate beadwork and a sweetheart neckline that hugs her curves before cascading into a dramatic flare. The metallic sheen catches every angle of light, while her simple diamond choker and sleek side-parted hair keep the focus on the architectural beauty of the gown. Shot against a rich burgundy backdrop, Janhvi's look is pure cinematic elegance, proving that she knows exactly how to command attention with timeless sophistication and modern sensibility.

2.Manushi Chhillar's Golden Hour Glamour

Manushi Chhillar's Golden Hour Glamour
2

Manushi Chhillar radiates royalty in a breathtaking golden sequined mermaid ensemble featuring a plunging halter-neck crop top paired with a matching high-waisted skirt that flares into an exaggerated fishtail hem. The all-over embellishment creates a shimmering, textured effect that catches light beautifully, while her minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup allow the outfit's intricate craftsmanship to shine. This look showcases Manushi's innate ability to carry haute couture with grace, transforming her into a walking piece of art that's equal parts regal and contemporary.

3.Kiara Advani's Watercolor Dream

Kiara Advani's Watercolor Dream
3

Kiara Advani looks ethereal in a romantic strapless mermaid gown featuring an abstract watercolour print in soft pinks, greens, and blues with dramatic flowing tulle extensions that create movement and fantasy. The structured bodice with gentle ruching emphasises her silhouette before the skirt blooms into layers of sheer fabric that seem to float around her. With her hair styled in loose waves and minimal accessories, Kiara embodies effortless elegance, proving that mermaid gowns don't always have to be about high-voltage glamour. They can also tell softer, more whimsical fashion stories.

4.Ananya Panday's Feathered Fantasy

Ananya Panday's Feathered Fantasy
4

Ananya Panday brings texture and dimension to the classic mermaid silhouette in a nude-toned gown featuring intricate beading on the bodice and cascading feather-like embellishments that create movement from the hips down to the floor. The strapless sweetheart neckline is timeless, while the champagne colour palette gives the look a warm, romantic glow. Paired with a delicate diamond necklace and soft, natural makeup, Ananya demonstrates how to balance drama with sophistication, creating a look that's both red-carpet ready and refreshingly youthful in its approach to traditional glamour.

5.Sharvari Wagh's Monochrome Majesty

Sharvari Wagh's Monochrome Majesty
5

Sharvari Wagh makes a powerful statement in a classic black strapless mermaid gown with a striking gold sculptural shoulder piece that adds an avant-garde twist to the timeless silhouette. The sweetheart neckline and form-fitting bodice flow seamlessly into a dramatic flare at the knees, while gold bangles add subtle metallic accents. 

6.Khushi Kapoor's Bridal-Inspired Brilliance

Khushi Kapoor's Bridal-Inspired Brilliance
6

Khushi Kapoor channels bridal couture in an ivory mermaid lehenga featuring heavy silver embroidery, intricate beadwork, and sheer embellished sleeves that add romance and coverage to the structured silhouette. The off-shoulder neckline and dramatic train create a regal presence, while her statement ruby and diamond necklace adds a pop of colour against the neutral palette. 

7.Shanaya Kapoor's Crimson Drama

Shanaya Kapoor's Crimson Drama
7

Shanaya Kapoor commands attention in a bold red mermaid gown featuring an off-shoulder neckline with elegant draping, ruched detailing through the bodice and hips, and a voluminous flared skirt that pools dramatically on the floor. The saturated crimson hue is both classic and daring, while her tousled waves and statement diamond necklace add just the right amount of glamour without overwhelming the dress.

From Janhvi's silver-screen sophistication to Shanaya's crimson drama, these seven leading ladies have proven that the mermaid silhouette is far from one-dimensional. Whether they be rendered in shimmering metallics or in romantic watercolours, the fish-cut remains one of fashion's most powerful statements, celebrating femininity, confidence, and the art of dressing for impact. The mermaid gown demands presence, poise, and personality, and these Bollywood beauties deliver on all counts. As they continue to push fashion boundaries while honouring timeless elegance, one thing is clear: the mermaid moment in Bollywood is here to stay, and these young stars are making waves that will inspire fashion lovers for years to come.

