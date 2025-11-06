From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 06, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
1.Janhvi Kapoor the silver screen goddess
Janhvi Kapoor epitomises Old Hollywood glamour in a stunning silver embellished mermaid gown featuring intricate beadwork and a sweetheart neckline that hugs her curves before cascading into a dramatic flare. The metallic sheen catches every angle of light, while her simple diamond choker and sleek side-parted hair keep the focus on the architectural beauty of the gown. Shot against a rich burgundy backdrop, Janhvi's look is pure cinematic elegance, proving that she knows exactly how to command attention with timeless sophistication and modern sensibility.
2.Manushi Chhillar's Golden Hour Glamour
Manushi Chhillar radiates royalty in a breathtaking golden sequined mermaid ensemble featuring a plunging halter-neck crop top paired with a matching high-waisted skirt that flares into an exaggerated fishtail hem. The all-over embellishment creates a shimmering, textured effect that catches light beautifully, while her minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup allow the outfit's intricate craftsmanship to shine. This look showcases Manushi's innate ability to carry haute couture with grace, transforming her into a walking piece of art that's equal parts regal and contemporary.
3.Kiara Advani's Watercolor Dream
4.Ananya Panday's Feathered Fantasy
Ananya Panday brings texture and dimension to the classic mermaid silhouette in a nude-toned gown featuring intricate beading on the bodice and cascading feather-like embellishments that create movement from the hips down to the floor. The strapless sweetheart neckline is timeless, while the champagne colour palette gives the look a warm, romantic glow. Paired with a delicate diamond necklace and soft, natural makeup, Ananya demonstrates how to balance drama with sophistication, creating a look that's both red-carpet ready and refreshingly youthful in its approach to traditional glamour.
5.Sharvari Wagh's Monochrome Majesty
Sharvari Wagh makes a powerful statement in a classic black strapless mermaid gown with a striking gold sculptural shoulder piece that adds an avant-garde twist to the timeless silhouette. The sweetheart neckline and form-fitting bodice flow seamlessly into a dramatic flare at the knees, while gold bangles add subtle metallic accents.
6.Khushi Kapoor's Bridal-Inspired Brilliance
Khushi Kapoor channels bridal couture in an ivory mermaid lehenga featuring heavy silver embroidery, intricate beadwork, and sheer embellished sleeves that add romance and coverage to the structured silhouette. The off-shoulder neckline and dramatic train create a regal presence, while her statement ruby and diamond necklace adds a pop of colour against the neutral palette.
7.Shanaya Kapoor's Crimson Drama
Shanaya Kapoor commands attention in a bold red mermaid gown featuring an off-shoulder neckline with elegant draping, ruched detailing through the bodice and hips, and a voluminous flared skirt that pools dramatically on the floor. The saturated crimson hue is both classic and daring, while her tousled waves and statement diamond necklace add just the right amount of glamour without overwhelming the dress.
From Janhvi's silver-screen sophistication to Shanaya's crimson drama, these seven leading ladies have proven that the mermaid silhouette is far from one-dimensional. Whether they be rendered in shimmering metallics or in romantic watercolours, the fish-cut remains one of fashion's most powerful statements, celebrating femininity, confidence, and the art of dressing for impact. The mermaid gown demands presence, poise, and personality, and these Bollywood beauties deliver on all counts. As they continue to push fashion boundaries while honouring timeless elegance, one thing is clear: the mermaid moment in Bollywood is here to stay, and these young stars are making waves that will inspire fashion lovers for years to come.