From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

Tina Dabi, one of the most popular 'beauty with brain' IAS officer, who secured AIR 1 in 2015 UPSC CSE examination. Tina, an IAS officer of the 2016 batch from Rajasthan cadre, holds a B.A. Honours in Political Science from Delhi University. At present, she is serving as the District Collector & District Magistrate, Barmer, Rajasthan. Previously, she served as the Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in Jaipur and as the District Collector of Jaisalmer.