From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

LIFESTYLE
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 10, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
1.Tina Dabi
Tina Dabi, one of the most popular 'beauty with brain' IAS officer, who secured AIR 1 in 2015 UPSC CSE examination. Tina, an IAS officer of the 2016 batch from Rajasthan cadre, holds a B.A. Honours in Political Science from Delhi University. At present, she is serving as the District Collector & District Magistrate, Barmer, Rajasthan. Previously, she served as the Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in Jaipur and as the District Collector of Jaisalmer.
2.Ria Dabi
Tina's sister Ria Dabi is a 2021-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, who secured AIR 15 in UPSC CSE 2020 exams. She is a political science graduate from Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College. She graduated in 2019 and after that started preparing for the UPSC CSE examination. At present, she is serving as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Girwa, Udaipur.
3.Tina, Ria Dabi Parents
Tina and Ria's mother, Himani Dabi, has served as an officer in the Indian Engineering Services (IES), and their father Jaswant Dabi worked as a senior BSNL official.
4.Tina Dabi Husband Dr. Pradeep Gawande
Tina Dabi is married to Dr. Pradeep Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre. They married in April 2022 and welcomed a son in September 2023. Dr. Gawande is a doctor by training (MBBS). In 2012, he achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 478 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which led to his induction into IAS in 2013.
5.Ria Dabi Husband IPS Manish Kumar
Ria Dabi is married to IPS Manish Kumar. IPS Manish Kumar is a Rajasthan cadre officer of the 2021 batch. He secured an AIR 581 rank in the UPSC Civil Service Examination 2020