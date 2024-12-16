1 . Gurgaon-iSkate

Gurgaon's iSkate is India's largest and only all-weather indoor ice skating rink. Located on the Ambience Mall, it offers a unique experience of skating. The 15,000 sq. ft. rink caters to both beginners and experienced skaters. With its world-class facilities and expert trainers, iSkate has become a popular destination for ice skating enthusiasts in India.