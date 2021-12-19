From Golden Cypress plant to Quilted jacket: Trending gifts to give your loved ones this Christmas

Be the Santa Claus of your loved one. Here's what you can gift to your loved one.
After going through all, finally, it's time to rejoice as it is Christmas time. Owing to restrictions, we might not be able to get along or hang out like we used to do. But the best thing about life is we learn to live. So, even if we can't meet our loved ones, we can gift them something that will be useful for them and affordable for you. Without much ado, let's jot down offerings you can give at X'Mas.
1. Cakes and Rolls
Let's make the occasion sweeter by sending your relatives a choco-chip/figs& honey loaded fritter, or make them happy with a whiskey plum cake, or a dry fruit cake, or the popular festive Christmas roll, loaded with cinnamon icing, butter, brown sugar, and creme cheese. (Image source: Kent House Plus Pari/Instagram)
2. Wine
Let's celebrate the special day with 'pop n pour.' A wine bottle, neatly packed and perfectly labelled with a ribbon is another gift you can give to someone you love. (Image source: coupleinwine Instagram)
3. Quilted Jackets
Santa Claus not only brings happiness and gifts, but his presence also makes the weather pleasantly cold. So for such wintery days, you can give your friend or family member a stylish quilted jacket. The gift will surely be a useful one, and your loved one will remember you keeping the chills away from him. (Image source: Freepik)
4. Night Lamps
X'Mas arrives to brighten up your life, so why don't you dispatch these cute little rice lights, moon lamps, or LED stary night lamps? We got plenty of options online. (Image source: Star Night Lamps Instagram)
5. Miniature Christmas Tree
Here's another useful gift that you should endow. By doing this, you will acknowledge your people's love, and you will also contribute to the environment as well. A Golden Cypress or an Araucaria plant (Christmas plant in simpler words) are easily available in nurseries around you and gifting these little friends, will go with the occasion perfectly. (Image source: Greenformula Instagram)