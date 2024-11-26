1 . Goa

Goa, the coastal paradise of India, is a perennial favorite for beach lovers. With its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and delicious seafood, Goa offers a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. Winter is the ideal time to visit Goa, as the weather is pleasant, and you can indulge in various water sports like surfing, scuba diving, and snorkeling or relax on the sun-kissed beaches.