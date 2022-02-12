From Flaxseeds to Broccoli: 5 superfoods that can lower your risk of cancer

We've put together a list of five superfoods to include in your diet, especially if you're trying to stay cancer-free.

Some foods have cancer-fighting capabilities, however, there is no solid evidence that a specific diet may prevent or cure cancer. A balanced diet rich in vegetables and fruits can help to prevent serious illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and perhaps cancer.

Everyone is aware of the foods that should be avoided or limited in one's diet. Processed meats, salty foods, and sugary drinks are among them. A healthy diet, on the other hand, includes a variety of vegetables and fruits, as well as plant-based foods. Broccoli, berries, and garlic have all been linked to the prevention of cancer. They're low in calories and fat, but they're also high in phytochemicals and antioxidants, which could help lower your cancer risk.