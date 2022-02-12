From Flaxseeds to Broccoli: 5 superfoods that can lower your risk of cancer

We've put together a list of five superfoods to include in your diet, especially if you're trying to stay cancer-free.
Some foods have cancer-fighting capabilities, however, there is no solid evidence that a specific diet may prevent or cure cancer. A balanced diet rich in vegetables and fruits can help to prevent serious illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and perhaps cancer.
Everyone is aware of the foods that should be avoided or limited in one's diet. Processed meats, salty foods, and sugary drinks are among them. A healthy diet, on the other hand, includes a variety of vegetables and fruits, as well as plant-based foods. Broccoli, berries, and garlic have all been linked to the prevention of cancer. They're low in calories and fat, but they're also high in phytochemicals and antioxidants, which could help lower your cancer risk.
1. Flax seeds
Flaxseed is strong in lignans, which protect against cancers that are estrogen-dependent, such as breast cancer. Flaxseed and flaxseed oil are two of the few key Omega-3 Fatty Acid ALA sources that build a protective shield against the cancer cells that cause breast cancer.
2. Turmeric
Turmeric contains a chemical called curcumin, which has been shown to suppress cancer cells in the breast, gastrointestinal, lung, and skin. Because of its powerful cell protectant, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory capabilities, studies have shown that it can considerably help fight and prevent the spread of Breast Cancer.
3. Broccoli
Broccoli includes cancer-fighting chemicals called Indole-3-Carbinol, which assist modify Estrogen metabolism and inhibiting Breast tumour cell proliferation. They also protect against malignancies that are hormone-dependent, such as Breast, Cervical, and Prostate Cancer.
4. Mushrooms
Mushrooms have anti-inflammatory, antiviral, cholesterol-lowering, and immune-enhancing characteristics, which can help to lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Mushrooms are a good source of dietary Niacin (vitamin B3) and Riboflavin in general (vitamin B2). Mushroom eating was also linked to a considerably lower risk of Breast Cancer in a study of Korean Breast Cancer patients.
5. Blueberries
Blueberries are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can help prevent breast cancer. Blueberries include phytochemicals that work synergistically to prevent the growth and spread of breast cancer. Antioxidants like Ellagic Acid, which has anti-Cancer properties, are abundant in blueberries.