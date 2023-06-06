Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Check out the amazing skin advantages that bell peppers have to offer.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 06, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Keeping your skin healthy from the inside is just as important as protecting it from the outside. A balanced, nutrient-rich diet can be quite beneficial for this season's pursuit of the ideal summer glow. Fortunately, there are several foods that are well-known for being good for our skin, bell peppers being one of them. Check out the amazing skin advantages that bell peppers have to offer.

1. Great source of Vitamin C

Great source of Vitamin C
1/5

Bell peppers are regarded as a top vitamin C source. All types of bell peppers, whether they are green, red, or yellow, are equally powerful sources of this vitamin. Because it helps produce collagen, a protein that gives the skin structure and flexibility, vitamin C is crucial for keeping healthy skin.

2. Hydrates skin naturally

Hydrates skin naturally
2/5

There is no possible method to hide the look of dry skin. Bell peppers are fortunately one of the foods that can naturally moisturise your skin. They can assist nourish your body from the inside out because of their high water content. They might have up to 92% water content.

3. Makes skin glowing

Makes skin glowing
3/5

One of the best signs that skin is well-nourished is undoubtedly when it naturally glows. Additionally, you must eat bell peppers if you desire perfect skin. Bell peppers include vitamin C, which contributes to the ageless beauty.

4. Heals skin issues

Heals skin issues
4/5

Consider include some bell peppers in your daily meals if you frequently experience skin-related issues. These fruits are rich in antioxidants and can significantly speed up the healing of damaged skin. They could also be able to calm inflamed and dry skin.

5. Protects from pollution and UV rays

Protects from pollution and UV rays
5/5

Bell peppers are excellent for the skin since they are high in antioxidants. Antioxidants are crucial for skin health because they shield it from the damaging effects of UV rays and other airborne contaminants. Your skin's general texture and look can be enhanced by doing this.

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Representative image)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ind vs Aus WTC final 2023: India vs Australia, Oval Test Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, fantasy tips
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.