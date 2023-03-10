Search icon
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: B-town divas who rocked the boss lady look in pantsuits

There was a time when only men used to wear pant suits. But nowadays it has become a top fashion trend for women. So let us show you pictures from Deepika to Katrina who were seen wreaking havoc in these pantsuits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 10, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

Every year new fashions come and they are adopted by Bollywood celebs and then gradually it becomes a trend and starts climbing on people's heads too. Similarly, the pantsuit is without any doubt one of the top fashion trends even in 2023 and Bollywood stars have also carried this style in the best way and made a fashion statement. This includes Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Malaika to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wore coat suits or pant suits of different designs ranging from satin to floral prints.

So, let us show you some of the pantsuit looks of these actresses. Taking inspiration from them, you can also enhance your style.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
1/5

Every look of Deepika Padukone is an inspiration for everyone and when Deepika reaches a function wearing a pantsuit or is seen in an airport look, then the matter is different. Now see in this suit of red colour. In which he carried an oversize red coloured coat with bell bottom-shaped pants. To complete her look, she has carried red coloured sandals.

2. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
2/5

Rakul Preet keeps setting fashion trends with her glamorous outfits. Her blazer-and-wide-leg trousers attire in a black and white zebra pattern is sassy and fashionable. She is wearing a bright pink coloured bralette which has made her look more stunning.

3. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
3/5

We are all aware of Malaika Arora's fashion sense. When Malaika wore a pant suit, her look looked very stylish. She wore this stylish pant suit of pastel shade and tied her hair in this look.

4. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
4/5

Katrina Kaif also looks very stylish in a pantsuit. Here she's in a black floral print pant suit with pink flowers and green leaves and carried a nude-coloured tube top inside.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
5/5

New mommy in town i.e. Alia Bhatt has also added glamour to the pantsuit. See in these pictures, Alia is wearing a light purple colour coat with a white colour plain top and it is paired with blue colour denim.

