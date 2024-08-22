From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

West Bengal gives a wealth of opportunities to discover its cultural heritage and natural beauty. Here are 10 must-visit destinations that showcase the charm of the state.
From the bustling streets of Kolkata to the serene landscape of the Himalayas, West Bengal offers amazing experiences of cultural heritage and natural beauty for travellers. From the architecture of the colonial era, tea gardens to traditional classical music, here are 10 things you must explore that will make you fall in love with the charm of the state.
1. Darjeeling
Darjeeling is known as the ‘Queen of Hills’. Things to explore in the city include its wonderful tea cultivation, lush green pines, sweet smell of Orchids, toy train from the city of Darjeeling, and the picturesque mountains.
2. Siliguri
Siliguri is situated in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri district of West Bengal. The city has some national parks, tea gardens, and a monastery (Salugara) that are worth exploring.
3. Sundarbans
Sundarbans is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is a tiger reserve and home to the Royal Bengal Tigers. Sundarbans is the largest Mangrove forest where many streams and tributaries meet together.
4. Kalimpong
Kalimpong is an area where you can explore diverse cultures including the Indian, British, Nepalese, and Tibetan. It offers a panoramic view of the Himalayan range. Some of the other attractive things to explore in the city include Buddhist monasteries and churches.
5. Digha
Digha is popular for its beaches and panoramic sunrise and sunset, offering visitors a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
6. Bakkhali
Bakkhali is a perfect paradise for beach lovers, you get the opportunity to get close to nature, connect to locals and get to know more about their culture.
7. Mirik
Mirik is a beautiful hill station known for its scenic views. The place is famous for its sunrise and sunset points that offer a scenic view of the valley.
8. Shantiniketan
Shantiniketan is a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is a cultural hub of West Bengal. Rabindranath Tagore founded an ashram here which later became a University.
9. Mandarmani
Mandarmani is one of the best places to relax during a perfect vacation with your family and friends. You can enjoy water sports such as Surfing, Jet Skiing, boat rides, ATV bikes and bungee trampoline here.
10. Gangasagar
Gangasagar is famous for its Gangasagar mela. It is a village on the southernmost tip of the West Bengal. You can visit ancient temples and scenic islands.