From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From the bustling streets of Kolkata to the serene landscape of the Himalayas, West Bengal offers amazing experiences of cultural heritage and natural beauty for travellers. From the architecture of the colonial era, tea gardens to traditional classical music, here are 10 things you must explore that will make you fall in love with the charm of the state.