From Chandigarh to Miss Universe 2021 title: Look at some unseen photos of Harnaaz Sandhu

The 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made everyone proud as she has been crowned Miss Universe 2021 on December 13 (Monday). After 21 years, Harnaaz brought home the crown. Lara Dutta had previously been crowned Miss Universe in 2000. The news was shared by the official page of Miss Universe. Sharing the video, the page wrote, "The new Miss Universe is.... India!" (All pictures: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram)
1. Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021
Harnaaz Sindhu represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021. The event was held at Eilat, Isreal.
2. Harnaaz Sandhu is from Chandigarh
Harnaaz Sandhu is basically from Chandigarh. She studied at Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh.
3. Harnaaz Sandhu defeated Lalela Mswane and Nadia Ferreira
Harnaaz Sandhu defeated Lalela Mswane (Miss South Africa) and Nadia Ferreira (Miss Paraguay) who became the second and the first-runner up respectively.
4. Harnaaz Sandhu won hearts
Harnaaz Sandhu won hearts when she said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about important things that are happening worldwide. Come out speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believe in myself and that is why I am standing here today."
5. Harnaaz Sandhu's impressive answer
Harnaaz Sandhu impressed everyone when she talked about nature. She said, "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protecy=t is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today."