From Chandigarh to Miss Universe 2021 title: Look at some unseen photos of Harnaaz Sandhu

The 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made everyone proud as she has been crowned Miss Universe 2021 on December 13 (Monday). After 21 years, Harnaaz brought home the crown. Lara Dutta had previously been crowned Miss Universe in 2000. The news was shared by the official page of Miss Universe. Sharing the video, the page wrote, "The new Miss Universe is.... India!" (All pictures: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram)

