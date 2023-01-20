Search icon
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS

if you also want to do exciting things and want to experience snowfall very closely, then definitely visit these places of Dehradun once.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jan 20, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

Who doesn't like to see the mountains closely, to travel there, to explore good things? Every person wants to do this once in life.

So, if you also want to do exciting things and want to experience snowfall very closely, then definitely visit these places of Dehradun once. You will get lost in the plains here and you will get a different kind of experience.

1. Chakrata

Chakrata
1/4

Chakrata hill station is full of tourists from December to January, as it is popular for snowfall. Surrounded by high mountains, meadows and big pine trees, this place is enough to add charm to your journey.

In Chakrata, you can also go sightseeing in beautiful places like Devvan, Tiger Fall and Chirmiri. Along with enjoying snowfall here, you can also enjoy snow rides, trekking and a jungle safari in Ramtal Garden.

2. Auli

Auli
2/4

A place where you are sure to get snow, Auli is a hidden gem of Uttarakhand. This is a ski resort where you can get the best experience of snow.

Then there is a panoramic view of the Himalayas and the forests spread far and wide around you. Winter is the best time to visit Auli for skiing enthusiasts.

3. Dhanaulti

Dhanaulti
3/4

Dhanaulti is a magical hill station situated at the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan range. It is close to the national capital of India and situated at an altitude of 2286 meters above sea level. Here you can enjoy the beautiful views of the high Himalayas. You must also visit Dhanaulti once to enjoy snowfall in December and January.

4. Chapta

Chapta
4/4

Chopta in Uttarakhand is one such place which is most liked by the tourists during the snowfall season. Chopta, situated at an altitude of more than 2 thousand meters above sea level, is also famous for its breathtaking view.

The beauty of Chopta is at its peak during snowfall. Let us tell you that due to the beauty of Chopta, it is also known as Mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand.

In Chopta, you can visit places like Tungnath Temple and Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary. Apart from this, you can also enjoy snow ride here.

