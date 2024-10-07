From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

Take a sneak peek at unique Indian hotels designed to make your stay a comfortable and one-of-a-kind experience.
Are you bored of your mundane ambience? not anymore. Pack your bags and check in to these unique hotels in India, where you can relax and rejuvenate yourself. Their eccentric accommodations, ancient palaces, houseboat stays, and desert camps offer luxurious stays promising an unforgettable experience.
1. Caves by Craftels
Caves by Craftels is the first Cave hotel in Delhi, located in Vasant Kunj. This hotel has stunning interiors designed with white walls and rustic stone floors. The hotel offers a range of exciting activities to keep you entertained. You can also indulge in their delicious cuisines while enjoying in jacuzzi.
2. The Serai
The Serai is a luxury tented suite camp located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This is a perfect setup with an open space and old-fashioned elegance nestled near the Thar desert. Here you can enjoy the spa, a candlelit plunge pool, and dining in tents for a memorable experience.
3. Houseboat stays
Houseboats in River Chapora in Goa offer a unique experience to stay on the backwaters. This houseboat offers a range of water activities and delicious Goan food.
4. Whoopers Boutique Resort
Whooper Boutique resort is located next to the Jibhi River, Himachal Pradesh. Guests can enjoy trekking to Jibhi waterfall, an ideal resort for those seeking adventure, peace, and relaxation in nature's lap.
5. Harmony Igloo Stay
Harmony Igloo Stay, located in Manali was conceptualized in 2016. This unique destination is popular among adventure enthusiasts, here you can enjoy various winter sports including skiing, snowboarding, snow hiking, and tube sliding.
6. Tree of Life Eila Art Hotel
Tree of Life Eila Art is a luxurious boutique hotel in Naggar, Himachal Pradesh. The hotel offers a serene and rejuvenating retreat with a blend of modern and traditional ambience. Guests can participate in various activities including trekking, meditation, and yoga.