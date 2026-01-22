From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

Viral video: Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai' for this reason
LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Jan 22, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
1.Kesari Halwa:
Kesari Halwa is an eminent Indian dessert that is made with semolina, ghee, sugar and saffron. Its sumptuous smell and eye-catching golden hue contribute to its popularity as a dish for celebrations and occasions throughout the year.
2.Boondi Ladoo:
Boondi Ladoo consists of small deep-fried balls of gram flour, sugar syrup-coated and then rolled into spheres. It is an iconic traditional sweet and is frequently given as prasad.
3.Meethe Chawal:
Meethe Chawal, also known as sweet rice, is an ancient dish, a delicacy made out of rice, sugar, ghee and saffron. It is gently seasoned with nuts and dried fruits and is popularly prepared during festivals.
4.Kesar Milk:
Kesar Milk is a warm, soothing drink made with milk, saffron and sugar. It is nutritious, comforting and a great choice for religious festivities and fasting days.
5.Turmeric Rice:
Turmeric Rice is a straightforward and aromatic dish prepared by boiling rice with turmeric and some subtle spices. Its golden hue represents good vibes and thus it is perfect for lucky occasions.
6.Puran Poli:
Puran Poli is a classic sweet flatbread filled with a paste of boiled lentils and jaggery. It is very soft and tasty and commonly served in many Indian homes during festive occasions.