HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

For making Basant Panchami celebrations bright and festive, dishes like Kesari Halwa, Meethe Chawal and more add a perfect touch of tradition and flavour. These yellow and golden delicacies symbolise positivity, prosperity and joy, making them ideal for celebrating.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 22, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

1.Kesari Halwa:

Kesari Halwa:
Kesari Halwa is an eminent Indian dessert that is made with semolina, ghee, sugar and saffron. Its sumptuous smell and eye-catching golden hue contribute to its popularity as a dish for celebrations and occasions throughout the year.

2.Boondi Ladoo:

Boondi Ladoo:
Boondi Ladoo consists of small deep-fried balls of gram flour, sugar syrup-coated and then rolled into spheres. It is an iconic traditional sweet and is frequently given as prasad.

3.Meethe Chawal:

Meethe Chawal:
Meethe Chawal, also known as sweet rice, is an ancient dish, a delicacy made out of rice, sugar, ghee and saffron. It is gently seasoned with nuts and dried fruits and is popularly prepared during festivals.

4.Kesar Milk:

Kesar Milk:
Kesar Milk is a warm, soothing drink made with milk, saffron and sugar. It is nutritious, comforting and a great choice for religious festivities and fasting days.

5.Turmeric Rice:

Turmeric Rice:
Turmeric Rice is a straightforward and aromatic dish prepared by boiling rice with turmeric and some subtle spices. Its golden hue represents good vibes and thus it is perfect for lucky occasions.

6.Puran Poli:

Puran Poli:
Puran Poli is a classic sweet flatbread filled with a paste of boiled lentils and jaggery. It is very soft and tasty and commonly served in many Indian homes during festive occasions.

