From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs

Here's the list of Bollywood celebrities who have turned into successful entrepreneurs.
In recent years, many Indians have turned themselves into successful entrepreneurs. There is no doubt in this that India is walking on a path of self-discovery and they have started doing what they feel is good for them. India is full of innovative minds, ideas and creativity and our Bollywood divas have also started contributing to this creativity through entrepreneurship.
Here's the list of Bollywood celebrities who have turned into successful entrepreneurs.
1. Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood's desi Girl Priyanka Chopra owns a restaurant in New York City. The actress has named her Indian restaurant Sona where Indian dishes are being served.
In fact, just a few weeks back she launched her haircare brand Anomaly in India.
2. Alia Bhatt
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has always been investing in startups. In 2013, the actress started a startup called Style Cracker to style people. Apart from this, in 2020, Alia has started her new company named Ad-E-Mamma. It is a kids fashion brand that has must-have items for kids in the age group of 4-12 years.
3. Anushka Sharma
A few years back, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has started a clothing line named Nush. Apart from this, Anushka along with her brother has also started a clean slate film production house. Films like NH10, Phillauri and Pari have been produced so far from this production house. The web series Paatal Lok of this production was also well received by the audience.
4. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif, who has appeared in many great films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, is a successful businesswoman. The actress launched her beauty brand in the year 2019 named 'Kay Beauty'. For this, the actress has tied up with the makeup brand Nykaa. The actress was preparing for this business for the last several years which she has launched last year. Katrina's makeup brand is well-liked.
5. Deepika Padokone
Deepika Padukone has been in the clothing business for many years. The actress started her clothing brand All About You in 2015 in collaboration with Myntra. Even before this, the actress has started a women's fashion brand in 2013 in collaboration with Van Hussain. The actress has been seen on several occasions promoting her clothing brand All About You on her social media platforms.