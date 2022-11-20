From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs

In recent years, many Indians have turned themselves into successful entrepreneurs. There is no doubt in this that India is walking on a path of self-discovery and they have started doing what they feel is good for them. India is full of innovative minds, ideas and creativity and our Bollywood divas have also started contributing to this creativity through entrepreneurship.

Here's the list of Bollywood celebrities who have turned into successful entrepreneurs.