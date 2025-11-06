From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 06, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
1.Anunay Sood (32)
Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood passed away in November 2025. Known for his breathtaking travel photos and love for adventure, Anunay encouraged thousands to explore new destinations. His sudden passing at just 32 left fans heartbroken but grateful for the memories he captured through his lens.
2.Misha Agrawal (24)
Influencer and entrepreneur Misha Agrawal died by suicide in April 2025, just before turning 25. Her passing reminds us that even those who spread joy online may be silently struggling and that it’s always okay to seek help and support one another.
3.Aanvi Kamdar
Content creator Aanvi Kamdar died in July 2024, during a trip while filming near a waterfall. Her adventurous spirit and zest for life continue to inspire creators to follow their dreams safely and responsibly.
4.Ankit Kalra (29)
Digital creator Ankit Kalra, husband of influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra, passed away suddenly in August 2024 due to cardiac arrest. Known for his warm smile and creative mind, Ankit’s untimely loss was a stark reminder of how fragile life can be and why taking care of our health is so important, no matter our age.
5.Surbhi Jain (30)
Fashion influencer Surbhi Jain lost her life after a long and courageous battle with cancer in April 2024. Even while facing tough treatments, she continued sharing positivity and hope through her posts. Her journey continues to inspire her followers to stay strong and embrace every moment of life.