FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video

Anunay Sood Death: Here’s how the late travel influencer was linked to Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid

Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'

Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement after 3 years?

How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause of death

Who is 'Brazilian Model' Larissa Nery, whose photo Rahul Gandhi used in Haryana 'vote chori controversy? Here’s her reaction

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's aunt calls Farrhana Bhatt 'terrorist'; her family takes legal action, seek Rs 1 crore and...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as KGF Chacha, passes away

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know poorest, richest candidates

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

These young creators may be gone, but their light continues to shine through their work and the lives they touched.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 06, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

1.Anunay Sood (32)

Anunay Sood (32)
1

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood passed away in November 2025. Known for his breathtaking travel photos and love for adventure, Anunay encouraged thousands to explore new destinations. His sudden passing at just 32 left fans heartbroken but grateful for the memories he captured through his lens.

 

Advertisement

2.Misha Agrawal (24)

Misha Agrawal (24)
2

Influencer and entrepreneur Misha Agrawal died by suicide in April 2025, just before turning 25. Her passing reminds us that even those who spread joy online may be silently struggling and that it’s always okay to seek help and support one another.

 

3.Aanvi Kamdar

Aanvi Kamdar
3

Content creator Aanvi Kamdar died in July 2024, during a trip while filming near a waterfall. Her adventurous spirit and zest for life continue to inspire creators to follow their dreams safely and responsibly.

 

4.Ankit Kalra (29)

Ankit Kalra (29)
4

Digital creator Ankit Kalra, husband of influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra, passed away suddenly in August 2024 due to cardiac arrest. Known for his warm smile and creative mind, Ankit’s untimely loss was a stark reminder of how fragile life can be and why taking care of our health is so important, no matter our age.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Surbhi Jain (30)

Surbhi Jain (30)
5

Fashion influencer Surbhi Jain lost her life after a long and courageous battle with cancer in April 2024. Even while facing tough treatments, she continued sharing positivity and hope through her posts. Her journey continues to inspire her followers to stay strong and embrace every moment of life.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as KGF Chacha, passes away
Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...
Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut
From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates
Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know poorest, richest candidates
PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video
PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer repl
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE