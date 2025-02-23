1 . Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, hailed as one of the most beautiful women globally, wore a stunning Kanjeevaram saree designed by Neeta Lulla for her wedding with Abhishek Bachchan. The yellow and gold saree was embellished with Swarovski crystals and gold threadwork. To enhance her look, Aishwarya accessorised with 22-karat gold jewelry, including an emerald and gold armband. The total cost of her wedding outfit reached Rs 75 lakhs, making it one of the priciest bridal ensembles in Bollywood.