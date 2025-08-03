Twitter
What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reveals his wife Udita Goswami has complaint from him: 'I think I'm intoxicated...'

Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details

MS Dhoni opens up CSK's future, hints this 28-year-old may lead the team in IPL 2026

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight

This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo kept since...

NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...

SA vs PAK WCL 2025 Final: AB De Villiers' fiery 120 helps South Africa to beat Pakistan by 9 wickets to win WCL title

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show as she turns photographer for Nick Jonas, watch viral video

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories with your partner-in-crime

Friendship day is the perfect time to celebrate your ride-or-die buddies. Whether it’s childhood memories, crazy nights, or quiet support, these 7 Bollywood friendship songs bring those moments to life. Add them to your Instagram stories and let the lyrics speak for your bond!

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

1.Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)
1

This emotional track by Arijit Singh captures the depth of true friendship and sacrifice. Ideal for heartfelt throwbacks with a friend who's always had your back.

2.Veere (Veere Di Wedding)

Veere (Veere Di Wedding)
2

An upbeat anthem celebrating female friendships and wild bonds. Perfect for fun-filled montages with your girl gang or travel buddies.

3.Jaane Kyun (Dostana)

Jaane Kyun (Dostana)
3

This cheerful and catchy tune reflects the comfort and silliness shared between close friends. Great for quirky reels and laugh-out-loud memories.

4.Yaaron (Pal)

Yaaron (Pal)
4

An evergreen friendship classic that still hits hard. Tag that friend who’s been with you through every phase of life.

5.Daaru Desi (Cocktail)

Daaru Desi (Cocktail)
5

A funky, feel-good song for those carefree, slightly messy friendships. Use it for party videos or reunion vibes.

6.Woh Din (Chhichhore)

Woh Din (Chhichhore)
6

A nostalgic track that takes you back to college days and hostel life. Great for emotional edits with your old gang.

7.Yaar Mod Do (Guru Randhawa and Millind Gaba)

Yaar Mod Do (Guru Randhawa and Millind Gaba)
7

This emotional Punjabi number is all about loyalty and reunion. Perfect for dramatic edits about a friendship that stood the test of time.

