Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories with your partner-in-crime

LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
1.Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)
This emotional track by Arijit Singh captures the depth of true friendship and sacrifice. Ideal for heartfelt throwbacks with a friend who's always had your back.
2.Veere (Veere Di Wedding)
An upbeat anthem celebrating female friendships and wild bonds. Perfect for fun-filled montages with your girl gang or travel buddies.
3.Jaane Kyun (Dostana)
This cheerful and catchy tune reflects the comfort and silliness shared between close friends. Great for quirky reels and laugh-out-loud memories.
4.Yaaron (Pal)
An evergreen friendship classic that still hits hard. Tag that friend who’s been with you through every phase of life.
5.Daaru Desi (Cocktail)
A funky, feel-good song for those carefree, slightly messy friendships. Use it for party videos or reunion vibes.
6.Woh Din (Chhichhore)
A nostalgic track that takes you back to college days and hostel life. Great for emotional edits with your old gang.
7.Yaar Mod Do (Guru Randhawa and Millind Gaba)
This emotional Punjabi number is all about loyalty and reunion. Perfect for dramatic edits about a friendship that stood the test of time.