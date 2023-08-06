Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Here are some of the famous buildings that were built by the British government in India.
History and architecture enthusiasts love to visit monuments and explore the stories surrounding them. The historical significance, the political importance, everything makes a mere building of sand and stone turn into an iconic monument and a symbol forever.
As we all know India has had many rulers and invaders in the country. The most recent and memorable rule was of the British colonials who ruled over India for 200 years. With the horrible tales of brutality, we have also gotten some legendary and iconic infrastructural wonders from the British.
Here are some of the famous buildings that were built by the British government in India:
1. Bombay High Court
The Bombay HC is one of the three courts established in India at the Presidency Towns by Letters patent granted by Queen Victoria. The construction work for the Bombay HC began in 1871 and it was designed by British engineer Colonel James A. Fuller.
2. Gateway of India, Mumbai
An arched monument built in the early 20th century was built to commemorate the visit of British ruler King-Emperor George V. The first British monarch to visit India. The monument was built in the Indo-Islamic style. The designer of the Gateway of India was George Wittet.
Later on, it became a symbol of ceremonial entrance to India for important British colonials.
3. Victoria Memorial, Kolkata
A large marble building standing on the Maidan of Central Kolkata, Victoria Memorial was built between 1906 and 1921. It is dedicated to the memory of Queen Victoria. After the demise of Queen Victoria in January 1901, Lord Curzon suggested building a memorial for the empress. The building was designed by William Emerson in an Indo-Saracenic revivalist style.
4. India Gate, New Delhi
The India Gate which now stands as a war memorial remembers the supreme sacrifice of all the great soldiers. It was originally built in 1918 as a war grave and memorial to soldiers who were killed in World War 1. The foundation stone of this iconic monument was laid during the viceroyship of Chelmsford. It was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, who was also the main architect of New Delhi.
5. Rashtrapati Bhavan
The entire New Delhi was built by British rule when the capital city was shifted from Kolkata to Delhi. One of the legendary monuments of the entire infrastructure was the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace). The orders for the construction of the palace were passed by Lord Wellesley between 1799 and 1803. In 1912, the Governor of Bengal took up residence in the building. Even this building was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens.