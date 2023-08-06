Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Here are some of the famous buildings that were built by the British government in India.

History and architecture enthusiasts love to visit monuments and explore the stories surrounding them. The historical significance, the political importance, everything makes a mere building of sand and stone turn into an iconic monument and a symbol forever.

As we all know India has had many rulers and invaders in the country. The most recent and memorable rule was of the British colonials who ruled over India for 200 years. With the horrible tales of brutality, we have also gotten some legendary and iconic infrastructural wonders from the British.

