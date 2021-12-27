Five effective cosmetic treatments to attain flawless skin for brides-to-be

Looking for an excuse to get prepped and pampered? Your wedding day is the best reason you have.
Every bride wants to look and feel great on her special day and while your natural beauty will radiate through on your special day, a few pre-wedding treatments will give you the extra confidence boost you might need. From skincare to hair care, here are 5 of the top non-invasive treatments brides can opt for before the big day.
1. Microdermabrasion
Give the impression of glowing and radiant skin without the need for make-up on the wedding day. This procedure involves the removal of dead skin cells. The process will help in even skin tone, removal of dead skin cells and reducing the appearance of acne scars. The results can last for 12-24 months, so think carefully before diving in.
2. Fillers
If you feel your skin is lacklustre and starting to sag, try out fillers; an injection is provided on the points of the across the face, making the area look plumper, healthier and fuller. The result? Plumper, more youthful skin.
3. PRP for Face
PRP is a facial rejuvenation treatment that uses your own plasma to stimulate collagen production and cell migration, allowing for the elimination of lines, folds, and wrinkles. Results from PRP therapy are natural looking and subtle, and will leave you with silky smooth skin that allows for flawless make-up application.
4. Mesotherapy for Face
With all eyes on you on your special day, it will never feel better and more important to give your face some extra love and pampering before the big event. Whether you're prone to breakouts, or dryness, mesotherapy will suit you and your skin type. Mesotherapy is a technique that uses injections of different compounds to rejuvenate and tighten skin, and also remove excess fat.
5. PRP for Hair
For silky, shiny tresses, a PRP treatment is essential. PRP treatment helps with strengthening and rejuvenating the hair follicles. It promotes texture and volume as well.