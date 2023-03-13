Search icon
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor, celebs who rocked the runway on day 4

Check out these showstopper looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on day 4.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 13, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023, is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events that takes place twice a year in India. And, once again LFW is creating a buzz with some amazing collections by renowned designers like Bhumika Sharma, Ranna Gill, Mahima Mahajan and many more.

 

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
1/7

Malaika Arora walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Bhumika Sharma's latest collection Dahlia on day 4.

 

2. Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri
2/7

Nargis Fakhri turns showstopper for designer Sejal Kamdar at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 day 4.

 

3. Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha
3/7

Nushrratt Bharuccha walked the ramp for designer Mahima Mahajan at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 day 4.

 

4. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor
4/7

Karisma Kapoor walked the runway for designer Ranna Gill at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 day 4.

 

5. Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khattar
5/7

Ishaan Khattar walked the ramp for the Delhi-based Siddartha Tytler at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on day 4.

 

6. Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia
6/7

Tamannaah Bhatia walked the runway for Nirmoha at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on day 4.

 

7. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur
7/7

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the runway for designer Manish Malhotra. Ananya Panday wore a black and red gown with a long cape. Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a black suit. 

