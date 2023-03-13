FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor, celebs who rocked the runway on day 4

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023, is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events that takes place twice a year in India. And, once again LFW is creating a buzz with some amazing collections by renowned designers like Bhumika Sharma, Ranna Gill, Mahima Mahajan and many more.