FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor, celebs who rocked the runway on day 4

Check out these showstopper looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on day 4.
The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023, is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events that takes place twice a year in India. And, once again LFW is creating a buzz with some amazing collections by renowned designers like Bhumika Sharma, Ranna Gill, Mahima Mahajan and many more.
1. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Bhumika Sharma's latest collection Dahlia on day 4.
2. Nargis Fakhri
Nargis Fakhri turns showstopper for designer Sejal Kamdar at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 day 4.
3. Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha walked the ramp for designer Mahima Mahajan at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 day 4.
4. Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor walked the runway for designer Ranna Gill at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 day 4.
5. Ishaan Khattar
Ishaan Khattar walked the ramp for the Delhi-based Siddartha Tytler at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on day 4.
6. Tamannah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia walked the runway for Nirmoha at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on day 4.
7. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the runway for designer Manish Malhotra. Ananya Panday wore a black and red gown with a long cape. Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a black suit.