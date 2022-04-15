Fashion Friday: Poonam Pandey flaunts her curves in sexy bikini, see pics

Poonam Pandey knows how to stay relevant on social media, and her Instagram is full of sizzling looks that justify her fan following.
Actress Poonam Pandey had made a long way. From an aspiring model who wanted to strip for the Indian cricket team, to an actress, Poonam had an interesting rollercoaster journey. Currently, Poonam is seen in the reality show Lock Upp, and we dedicate this Fashion Friday to her sizzling beachwear looks. (All images source: Poonam Pandey Instagram)
1. Poonam Pandey- The slayer
Poonam Pandey knows how to pose in a two-piece with the perfect blend of attractiveness and attitude, and this picture proves it.
2. Poonam Mermaid Pandey
We don't need to describe that in this bikini, the Nasha actress is looking just like a mermaid.
3. Never miss a chance to snap
When you are looking hot, don't miss capturing it for a perfect spot. Well, Poonam's bathroom selfie proves that when you have it, snap it.
4. Flaunt-it like Poonam Pandey
Here's Poonam Pandey showing off her curves and she's nailing the beachwear look with her seductress gaze.
5. Poonam Pandey winning hearts
After entering Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality-show Lock Upp, Poonam has earned a loyal fanbase for herself. On multiple occasions, viewers saved her from elimination. Even Pandey got a chance to express a different side of her personality through the show, and she's owing each and every moment of it.