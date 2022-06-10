Fashion Friday: Photos of Shehnaaz Gill that proves her as 'ultimate stunner'

Netizens' favourite Shehnaaz Gill is an inspiration herself, and her revamped avatar after Bigg Boss 13 is aspiring and beautiful at the same time.
Bigg Boss 13 introduced us to bubbly charmer actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill. The Punjab ki Katrina Kaif went on to become a nationwide phenomenon, and soon she will be making her big-screen debut in Bollywood. Let's take a look at her sizzling, awe-inspiring photos that will make your day. (Images source: Shehnaaz Gill)
1. Shehnaaz Gill- The ultimate stunner
This Punjabi kudi always surprises her fans and followers with a new avatar and this look of Gill is a feast for them.
2. Shehnaaz Mermaid Gill
Well, that's the perfect way to describe Shehnaaz. She's looking smoking hot in pool pics.
3. Punjab da naaz Shehnaaz
Take a look at this one, and tell us if you have seen someone so pretty and charming in white salwar kameez.
4. Meow Shehnaaz
Shehnaaz is perfectly matching up with the likes of Catwoman, and her eyes emote her inner strength and confidence.
5. Who's that girl!
Here's another instance where Shehnaaz has made a strong fashion statement. Sometimes it's hard to believe that she's the same person from Bigg Boss 13.
6. Shehnaaz Gill's big Bollywood debut
Your favourite actress is all set to amaze you in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now titled Bhaijaan). The actress will be seen with Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and it is expected to release this year-end.