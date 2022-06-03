Search icon
Fashion Friday: Khataron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik oozes sexiness in bikini

Rubina Dilaik is different from her on-screen avatars, and she is an absolute stunner in swimwear.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jun 03, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik who is best known for her show Shakti is a stunning beauty, and whenever she donned a bikini, the internet went down crashing. Let's rejoice in some of her sensuous looks in bikinis. (All images source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram) 

1. Rubina Dilaik- The water baby

1/6

Here's the first proof that certifies our claim that Rubina is 10/10 in a bikini. 

2. Make a splash! Rubina Dilaik

2/6

Rubina Dilaik is busy making a perfect splash in the bikini, and the perfect capture adds more value to the moment.  

3. Oh la la Rubina

3/6

Do you need any more proof or you are convinced that Rubina is a perfect bikini babe? 

4. The glamours side of Rubina Dilaik

4/6

Fans of Dilaik got an opportunity to witness the glamourous side of her, all thanks to her colourful social media. 

5. Other stint of Rubina

5/6

After her super successful show Shakti, Rubina was seen in Bigg Boss season 14. 

6. Rubina Dilaik's next venture

6/6

Rubina Dilaik will now be seen facing her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Apart from her, Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha and others will join Rohit Shetty's hosted stunt reality show. 

