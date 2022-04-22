Fashion Friday: Jersey star Mrunal Thakur raises glamour quotient in scintillating photos

Mrunal Thakur knows how to slay her fashion game, as seen in these sizzling photos.
Mrunal Thakur, who is being widely appreciated for her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, is also a true fashionista. Here are some photos that prove she has always been at her A-game when it comes to style and glamour. (All images: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)
1. Boss-lady Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur, who started her career in the television industry before transitioning to Bollywood, exudes boss lady vibes in this black embellished power suit.
2. Mrunal Thakur is the charmer
Mrunal Thakur, who impressed the audience with her performances in films like Dhamaka, Toofan, and Super 30, looks extremely beautiful in this printed dress.
3. Mrunal Thakur oozes oomph
Mrunal Thakur, who participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 with her ex Sharad Tripathi, looks stylish and glamorous in these photos.
4. The Golden Girl Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 drama film Love Sonia inspired by the real-life events in the world of sex trafficking.
5. Mrunal Thakur talks about body positivity
In an exclusive conversation with DNA for Jersey promotions, Mrunal said, "I want to normalise acne, pimples, cellulite, and even men wearing skirts."