Fashion Friday: Here's what RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt wore in the film

SS Rajamouli's epic-drama RRR opened to a bombastic response, and people are raving about the film. The pre-Independent era is captured with perfection in the film, and authentic costumes added more value to the narrative. Rajamouli's wife Rama Rajamouli is the costume designer of the film. So, let's take a look at the costumes donned by the actors in the film. (All images source: RRR Instagram)