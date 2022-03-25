Search icon
Fashion Friday: Here's what RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt wore in the film

From silky kurta-pyjama to khadi kurta, read on to know what RRR stars, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR wore in the film.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 25, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

SS Rajamouli's epic-drama RRR opened to a bombastic response, and people are raving about the film. The pre-Independent era is captured with perfection in the film, and authentic costumes added more value to the narrative. Rajamouli's wife Rama Rajamouli is the costume designer of the film. So, let's take a look at the costumes donned by the actors in the film.  (All images source: RRR Instagram)

1. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn
1/5

Ajay plays an extended but crucial cameo in the film. For his character of a rebellious revolutionary, he donned a khadi kurta with rifle mag holster and a turban.  

2. Jr NTR

Jr NTR
2/5

Jr NTR plays the character of revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem, and in the film, he is mostly seen in a variety of kurta pyjamas. 

3. Ram Charan

Ram Charan
3/5

Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. His character goes through a major transformation, and being a British police official, he is seen wearing a formal checkered shirt-pant with a shoulder belt. 

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
4/5

Alia Bhatt lends support to Bheem and Raju's struggle for freedom by playing Sita. In the film, Alia donned authentic, silky Kanjivaram sarees and her kohl eyes added more authenticity to her character. 

5. Olivia Morris

Olivia Morris
5/5

British actress Olivia Morris plays a crucial role as Jennifer. In this scene, Olivia dons the classic top with a large straw-fold sun hat. 

