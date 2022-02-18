Fashion Friday: From sensous to sizzling, looks of 'A Thursday' star Yami Gautam will dazzle you

Yami Gautam is one of the prettiest faces of Bollywood, and she also possesses a superior sense of fashion. Let's take a look.
Actress Yami Gautam is busy garnering applause for her recent-released thriller 'A Thursday.' Yami has impressed critics and masses with her acting chops, but if you take a glance at her social media, she has a superior fashion game too. Here are a few eye-popping avatars of Yami Gautam. (All images source: Yami Gautam Instagram)
1. Silky Gautam
Let's start with the traditional avatar of our 'Vicky Donor' star. With her kohl-eyes and shimmery silk saree, Yami will make her fans weak by striking straight into their heart.
2. Yami- The classy doll
Here we are with the sassy avatar of 'URI: The Surgical Strike' actress. In the co-ord set and long leather boots, Yami looks gracious and seductive at the same time.
3. The Desi Fashionista
When you carry an off-shoulder lehenga choli with pitch-perfect charm and grace, consider yourself a fashionista like Yami Gautam.
4. That look though!
Is it just us, or the actress has rewritten fashion rulebook by acing the glittery Sequinned dress like a boss. Her stunning gaze has added more charisma to the outfit.
5. The bossy!
The 'Sanam Re' star has surely kept a few tricks under her sleeve to charm her fans. She has again proved how to nail a co-ord dress like a boss.