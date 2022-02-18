Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Fashion Friday: From sensous to sizzling, looks of 'A Thursday' star Yami Gautam will dazzle you

Yami Gautam is one of the prettiest faces of Bollywood, and she also possesses a superior sense of fashion. Let's take a look.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 18, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

Actress Yami Gautam is busy garnering applause for her recent-released thriller 'A Thursday.' Yami has impressed critics and masses with her acting chops, but if you take a glance at her social media, she has a superior fashion game too. Here are a few eye-popping avatars of Yami Gautam. (All images source: Yami Gautam Instagram)

1. Silky Gautam

Silky Gautam
1/5

Let's start with the traditional avatar of our 'Vicky Donor' star. With her kohl-eyes and shimmery silk saree, Yami will make her fans weak by striking straight into their heart. 

2. Yami- The classy doll

Yami- The classy doll
2/5

Here we are with the sassy avatar of 'URI: The Surgical Strike' actress. In the co-ord set and long leather boots, Yami looks gracious and seductive at the same time. 

3. The Desi Fashionista

The Desi Fashionista
3/5

When you carry an off-shoulder lehenga choli with pitch-perfect charm and grace, consider yourself a fashionista like Yami Gautam. 

4. That look though!

That look though!
4/5

Is it just us, or the actress has rewritten fashion rulebook by acing the glittery Sequinned dress like a boss. Her stunning gaze has added more charisma to the outfit. 

5. The bossy!

The bossy!
5/5

The 'Sanam Re' star has surely kept a few tricks under her sleeve to charm her fans. She has again proved how to nail a co-ord dress like a boss. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.