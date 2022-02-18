Fashion Friday: From sensous to sizzling, looks of 'A Thursday' star Yami Gautam will dazzle you

Yami Gautam is one of the prettiest faces of Bollywood, and she also possesses a superior sense of fashion. Let's take a look.

Actress Yami Gautam is busy garnering applause for her recent-released thriller 'A Thursday.' Yami has impressed critics and masses with her acting chops, but if you take a glance at her social media, she has a superior fashion game too. Here are a few eye-popping avatars of Yami Gautam. (All images source: Yami Gautam Instagram)

1. Silky Gautam

1/5 Let's start with the traditional avatar of our 'Vicky Donor' star. With her kohl-eyes and shimmery silk saree, Yami will make her fans weak by striking straight into their heart.

2. Yami- The classy doll

2/5 Here we are with the sassy avatar of 'URI: The Surgical Strike' actress. In the co-ord set and long leather boots, Yami looks gracious and seductive at the same time.

3. The Desi Fashionista

3/5 When you carry an off-shoulder lehenga choli with pitch-perfect charm and grace, consider yourself a fashionista like Yami Gautam.

4. That look though!

4/5 Is it just us, or the actress has rewritten fashion rulebook by acing the glittery Sequinned dress like a boss. Her stunning gaze has added more charisma to the outfit.

5. The bossy!