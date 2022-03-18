Fashion Friday: 5 times 'Bachchhan Paandey' star Kriti Sanon looked drop-dead gorgeous

Kriti Sanon not only possesses impressive acting chops but drool-worthy looks too.
The 'Bachchhan Paandey' star Kriti Sanon looks dreamy on-screen. Even in real-life, she knows how to flaunt her beauty seamlessly. So, here we are, dedicating this Fashion Friday to one and only 'Param Sundari.' (All images source: Kriti Sanon Instagram)
1. Princess Kriti Sanon
All hail princess Kriti as she looks stunning in this long flowy dress.
2. Kriti Sanon- The black beauty
How alluring 'Housefull 4' actress looks in this black corset co-ord dress, doesn't she? Well, we like her co-star Akshay Kumar's description of her look, 'Hunterwali.'
3. Hey Snow White!
We can bet that no one can look seductive and cute at the same time in this white tigh-slit bodycon, except our Kriti.
4. Sunshine aka Kriti Sanon
Yeah, we can't describe Kriti better than awarding her with the title of 'eternal sunshine' in this yellow backless long dress.
5. Groove like Kriti
Here Kriti is slaying fashion police effortlessly in her pink co-ord dress. On the work front, she will soon be seen with Kartik Aaryan in 'Shehzada,' and in 'Adipurush' with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.